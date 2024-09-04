In Kamala's 'tough-on-the-border' policy, 'the wheels of the bus go round and round'

With all of that tough border talk from Kamala Harris on the campaign trail, illegals were in for good news when the Harris-Biden administration announced a fresh goodie for them: Free bus rides and armed security from southern Mexico to the U.S., all expenses paid. All they have to do to get it is use the Department of Homeland Security's CBP One border app.

According to Breitbart News:

The latest development between the Biden/Harris administration and the government of Mexico on the immigration front will see migrants provided bussing from two southern Mexico cities to the United States border. The plan will provide the migrants headed to the United States with meals and security during travel from the two cities to the U.S. destination where the migrant’s asylum appointments are scheduled under the CBP-One application. The government of Mexico’s National Institute of Migration (INM) announced the new program in a Spanish-language notice issued on Saturday, referring to the initiative as the “Secure Emerging Mobility Corridor.” The two departure cities in southern Mexico will be Villahermosa, Tabasco, and Tapachula, Chiapas.

The trips, which will come courtesy of the Mexican government, following a conversation Harris's and Biden's staff likely had with Mexico's still-current leader, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who will be likely taking aid from the U.S. for it.

Breitbart continues:

The program’s announcement comes a week after authorities with Mexico’s INM and Biden/Harris administration representatives met in Mexico to expand the geographic region in Mexico where migrants can request CBP-One asylum appointments. The program had restricted access to schedule appointments in central and northern Mexico until last week. Allowing the appointment in southern Mexico will now allow both governments to regulate the flow of migrant travel through Mexico.

The free trips will come with free meals, courtesy security, a 20-day crossing pass through Mexico, meaning, illegals can stop and see the sights, and an appointment at the end of the journey at a U.S. Border Patrol station where would-be crossers will have a 99% chance at being admitted -- either as asylum-seekers, or with parole under the CHV arrangement, or any of a banquet of other possibilities, to be released free and clear throughout the country.

Sound like a good deal for illegals? Of course it is. Nothing could be easier than to get govenment-paid security and free food and transport just for signing up through the app for its daily 1,450 slots for appointments for catch-and-release policies. Anyone who's been waiting a long time because their number didn't get picked gets an extra kick of priority, making it all the better for the illegals, incentivizing them to keep trying for that free stuff instead of going on their own.

Which may be great for them, but it's not exactly tough on the border, let alone the cost and mess of allowing thousands of illegals into the country, claiming asylum after crossing multiple borders, with neither vetting or even capacity to take them.

Ostensibly, it was to take "pressure" off Mexico's southern cities where illegals are being kept until after the U.S. election. The 'pressure' now is now being transferred to the states, where our cities can pay for them. Nice deal for Mexico, too.

But here we have Harris, saying she's the tough guy on the border, following three years of illegal border crossings where 20 million have rolled in:

“As vice president, she backed the toughest border control bill in decades,” a narrator states on the video. “And as president, she will hire thousands more border agents and crack down on fentanyl and human trafficking. Fixing the border is tough. So is Kamala Harris.”

Migrants act on incentives offered to them, and this one is a doozy of a good one to head on up north. And there are lot who'd like to -- a recent report out of Africa says that 58% of Africans would like to get the heck out of their own countries in the next three years, with most saying they'd like to head to the states. Over in Venezuela, more than 40% of what's left of that country say they'd like to leave, too, in the wake of Nicolas Maduro's stolen election. With Joe Biden and Kamala Harris doing nothing effective on that, and Mexico actually encouraging election-thief Maduro, the plans for the trip north with free bus rides just gave an extra reason to go.

Meanwhile, Texas Public Radio says the whole scheme to make the journey north for migrants free of cost other people have to pay, is to make the trips to the states less dangerous:

A May report from Human Rights Watch found asylum seekers waiting for CBP One appointments in Mexico were vulnerable to kidnappings, violence and extortion from organized crime.

So supposedly, these bus trips with Mexican security will make the journey to el norte safer, and the cost will be lower than what other people have to pay for security.

Sound like a tough-on-the-border policy? Not to normal people. If anything, it's a bigger incentive to come now that the guarantees are in place.

As to the claim that it will make crossings safer, that's a bit of a stretch, though, given cartel capacity to adapt to changing conditions.

They'll shake down and kidnap the migrants just before they get on the bus in the south, or just after they get off in the north, if not attack the buses in motion anyway with machine gun fire just to show Mexican troops who's boss. Cartels will not go away with this measure. Cartels always get their cut.

The whole incentive to migrate north is mainly a pro-offered carrot, with cartels making money as a result of it. This new incentive will undoubtedly have the same dynamic, providing good news for cartels, good news for migrants, and absolutely nothing but costs and crime to Americans.

Sound like a tough border policy? Only to an idiot whose knowledge of buses is to say 'the wheels of the bus go round and round.'

