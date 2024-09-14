Hitting ‘reply all’ by mistake

Most people who communicate via email know that, when sending a message to a large group, careful use of the “bcc” (blind carbon copy) feature is mandatory. In addition, the “reply all” feature must be used cautiously.

Recently, State Department spokesman John Kirby mistakenly hit “reply all” on an email. Oops! He accidentally included Fox News in that reply, thinking he was emailing just State Department co-workers. Embarrasingly for Kirby, the “reply all” message appeared to disparage four veterans (including a member of Congress) who objected to the Afghanistan withdrawal chaos, during which thirteen Americans died.

Two weeks ago, a national political campaign worker’s failure to use “bcc” recently exposed my personal email address to 156 random strangers. The only thing we apparently had in common was our uncommon email suffix following the @ symbol.

Soon my inbox filled with some of the 156 who hit “reply all” with demands to “take my name off your list!” as if the other 155 of us could do that. Other “reply all” messages asked, “Why am I on this email?” One replied to all to say, “You are scum.”

Then at least ten people hit “reply all,” saying, “Quit hitting Reply All!” Others chimed in with “Don’t tell us not to Reply All when you yourself hit Reply All.” Another wrote, “This is a riot. If all of you who are asking to stop replying to all, would stop replying to all, this would stop. Duh!!!”

But then some people decided to take a more lighthearted approach. One person noted our common email suffix. Soon, one cheerful soul named George said, “I think we’re becoming good friends. BBQ at my place next Tuesday. BYOB. Please don’t RSVP.” Kelly said, “George, how gracious of you. What can we all bring?” Katy said, “It would be great if we could all get together.” Joe asked, “Where is the BBQ? I’m in northern CA. Thanks for hosting, George. Very kind. You’re the best.” Another wrote, “I’ve been throwing these away with no response. But now that there’s a BBQ, I want to come. I don’t cook but I’ll bring whatever’s needed.” Jenna wrote, “Where is this party? What do you want me to bring?” One crab called us all fools after he, of course, hit “reply all.”

Then came offers to bring tequila, potato salad, beer, and more to the BBQ. Janine added, “I’m in for a BBQ. This may be the best email thread I’ve read in a long time.”

In these serious times, it’s good to have a little harmless fun with strangers. Thank you to the campaign worker who forgot to use bcc.

Barbara Kalbfleisch is retired. She enjoys photography and is an accredited Shutterstock contributor, specializing in editorial photography.

Pexels.

Image via Pexels.