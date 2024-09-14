Kamala Harris, who majored in 'economics,' had no idea what inflation was or what to do about it in solo interview

Man, she's stupid.

Kamala Harris came out for an softball interview with a local Philadelphia reporter from an ABC affiliate, who asked her about inflation and the economy and and a few other things and she was so ignorant of the entire matter her opponents declared it an ad for their side.

NEW: The Trump campaign has shared Kamala Harris' entire interview that was released today, saying their "newest ad just dropped."



Brutal.



In the interview, Harris gave confusing answers to a variety of questions:



Gun Control: Harris says she *does* think America needs an…

According to the New York Post:

Action News 6 ABC anchor Brian Taff asked Harris, 59, what she would specifically do to bring down prices as president. “Well, I’ll start with this. I grew up as a middle class kid. My mother raised my sister and me. She worked very hard,” she began, before going on about her neighborhood where people “were proud of their lawn.” “We as Americans have beautiful character. We have ambitions and aspirations and dreams. But not everyone necessarily has access to the resources that can help them fuel those dreams and ambitions,” Harris went on. She did not say how she would bring prices down but did highlight her proposed policy to give a $25,000 handout to new homeowners and giving tax breaks to new small businesses. Harris also said she is “obviously not Joe Biden” because she offers an “opportunity economy” and “a new generation of leadership.” “So, for example, thinking about developing and creating an opportunity economy where it’s about investing in areas that really need a lot of work,” she said, seemingly looking to find words.

That ought to seal what voters heard at the debate: That she has no idea what inflation is, she has no idea how to solve it, worst of all, she has no plan to solve it (though she says she has a "plan" for voters, just not prices). Her only pro-offered "solution" is crony handouts to a few favored special interest groups and too bad about everyone else.

Any thoughts on inflation, any at all? Not even an acknowledgment of inflation. She's that out-of-touch.

She left out her plan for price controls and the government harassment of food producers for "price-gouging," which was what Hugo Chavez used to do, and that was a big 'tell,' too.

Farther on in the interview she said she had plans for public-private housing partnerships, which is where we get behemoth nightmares like the homeless industrial complex of San Francisco and the illegal-alien NGO rackets that promote open borders -- how lovely to get another.

She mentioned she had a plan to build three million housing units (Hugo Chavez used to make such grand announcements, too), as if 20 million illegals let into the country under her administration can all fit into those. Doesn't sound like any Americans are going to get lower housing costs.

Kamala's inflation ignorance was really the most galling. Inflation is always and everywhere a monetary phenomenon, as Milton Friedman, who slayed Jimmy Carter's, Richard Nixon's, and LBJ's inflation during the Reagan administration, used to say.

It's brought on by too much money-printing from the Federal Reserve, with not enough economy to absorb it, which devalues the currency, and in the end, drives prices skyward, same way too much carb in the body eventually turns into fat. The Fed prints too much money when it has to finance gargantuan government spending programs, such as the one Harris cast the tie-breaking vote on in the Senate, known comically as the "Inflation Reduction Act," which Joe Biden recently said was not about inflationat all, just a greenie pork-barrel spending scheme.

She brought the inflation through too much government spending and now all she's doing is proposing more government spending, which in turn, will create more inflation.

Even many Democrats know that too much government spending is the root cause of inflation.

House Rep. Jim Clyburn certainly did.

According to the Washington Free Beacon in an Oct. 21, 2022 piece:

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D., S.C.) on Thursday said congressional Democrats knew when they signed off on President Joe Biden's multitrillion-dollar legislative plans that the laws would lead to increased inflation. "Let me make it very clear. All of us are concerned about these rising costs, and all of us knew this would be the case when we put in place this recovery program," Clyburn said on MSNBC after host José Díaz-Balart asked about Americans' struggles with surging food and energy prices. "Any time you put more money into the economy, prices tend to rise."

But Kamala clearly doesn't.

Here's what's gross about it: Kamala Harris was an economics major in college, graduating with a dual political science-economics degree at Howard University, and serving as the president of the economics club there. She's supposed to know basic economics. Apparently, she doesn't know a thing, not even the most basic of basics.

According to NPR, which did a drooling profile of her and her major in 2020:

Howard econ majors get the standard rigorous economics education — microeconomics, macroeconomics, econometrics and data analysis — but, he says, there's an emphasis on getting students to use economic tools to analyze and fix persistent racial inequalities (see our recent newsletter about this). For example, Daniels says, "if we're in macroeconomics, we're going to talk about why is the unemployment rate for Black Americans typically twice that of white Americans?" With its approach to education, Howard is helping to solve a stubborn problem in the broader field of economics: a lack of diversity. "We are the No. 1 producer of Black students who go on and get their Ph.D.s in economics by far," says Omari H. Swinton, the director of graduate studies and chair of the university's economic department.

You'd think they'd be embarrassed to have it out there that Kamala was an economics major with that kind of Economics 101 ignorance.

The NPR conclusion, though, was pure drivel:

Thanks to Howard, when it comes to discussing economics, Kamala Harris may be uniquely prepared.

Wonder what they'd say now.

Harris is not just woefully unprepared to fix the economy, she's stupider than average on the economy, even as she bears a Howard University degree with 'economics' written on it. Apparently, they just waved her through, now casting doubt on the value of the knowledge of anyone else who has that degree, too.

Fact is, she knows nothing about economics, and nothing about improving the economy for anyone other than big spending and price controls, which is bound to make taxes go up and the economy get worse.

The interview represents the first time Harris has gone solo with reporters without Tim Walz at her side, which was a departure from what many of her aides wanted -- to keep her shielded from the public. Now we know why she's been kept shielded from the public -- she's too dumb to let out without a script -- or adult supervision.

Image: Twitter screen shot