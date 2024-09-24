« Gunman offers $150,000 'bounty' for killing Trump in letter, DoJ releases it to the public | Tradition, progress, and political polarization »
September 24, 2024
All in the name of beating Trump
Over the weekend, we heard from pundits Peggy Noonan and Todd Purdum that Vice President Kamala Harris is an "artful dodger" and "vague."
Peggy said she couldn't and Todd argued she wouldn't.
Whatever it is, she is not talking, and she's hoping to run out the clock.
Also, MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle came clean and told us that defeating Trump was the objective.
Let's hear what she told Bill Maher:
MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton have suggested the opposite, arguing that Harris didn't need to be specific about her policies.Clinton argued that she had more policy than anyone when she ran against Trump in 2016."I gave speeches about it. It was on our website. I wrote a book with Tim Kaine about it. We had lots of policy. At the end of the day, that’s not what caused people to vote for me or against me, and I think the Harris campaign knows that. They know that you’ve got to, you know, cross a threshold which they have more than done in terms of what kind of governance you’re promising," Clinton said during an interview on MSNBC's "Morning Joe."Ruhle suggested Harris didn't need to be specific because she was running against Trump."Kamala Harris is not running for perfect. She's running against Trump. We have two choices. And so there are some things you might not know her answer to. And in 2024, unlike 2016 for a lot of the American people, we know exactly what Trump will do, who he is and the kind of threat he is to democracy," Ruhle insisted during an appearance on Bill Maher's show.
Let me translate:
Some on the other side are saying that anything is legal in the name of beating Trump. I guess that Trump is such a threat to mankind that electing a woman who can't or won't answer questions is worth the price. I disagree, but Trump Derangement Syndrome is the ultimate virus of the 20th century.
In the meantime, the campaign goes on and we hope that serious voters look through this façade of avoiding questions and cast a ballot for the guy who is not afraid of answering questions.
