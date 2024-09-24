All in the name of beating Trump

MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton have suggested the opposite, arguing that Harris didn't need to be specific about her policies.

Clinton argued that she had more policy than anyone when she ran against Trump in 2016.

"I gave speeches about it. It was on our website. I wrote a book with Tim Kaine about it. We had lots of policy. At the end of the day, that’s not what caused people to vote for me or against me, and I think the Harris campaign knows that. They know that you’ve got to, you know, cross a threshold which they have more than done in terms of what kind of governance you’re promising," Clinton said during an interview on MSNBC's "Morning Joe."

Ruhle suggested Harris didn't need to be specific because she was running against Trump.

"Kamala Harris is not running for perfect. She's running against Trump. We have two choices. And so there are some things you might not know her answer to. And in 2024, unlike 2016 for a lot of the American people, we know exactly what Trump will do, who he is and the kind of threat he is to democracy," Ruhle insisted during an appearance on Bill Maher's show.