The evaporating Kamala Harris

Grab a seat — this is going to be both interesting and horrific.

The interesting part is pretty obvious. The horrific part, however, is about how the political party that once brought us Andrew Jackson, Grover Cleveland, and Harry Truman is now strapped with such a dearth of talent that the best it can offer is a giggling nincompoop for the highest office in the land.

Ever since she first achieved statewide office in California, it has been painfully obvious that Ms. Harris was a pathetic lightweight, propped up by a near-monopoly party establishment and its enabling operatives in the corrupt media. A current consequence is that, in spite of accelerating mental feebleness, President Biden cannot resign his position since Kamala will automatically take his place — and reveal her gross incompetence in advance of the actual election.

WARNING: This reality should in no way allow for even a hint of complacency. Today’s leftist Democrats are especially vicious in their lust for power, and they will stoop to any vile means necessary in that pursuit. Attempts to re-invent the vice president should be thwarted in such a way as to deplete their much-touted war chest. The real Kamala should be constantly showcased, with emphasis on the authenticity of the presentation.

Today’s leftist drones have been conditioned to dogmatically accept any flimsy propaganda that supports their worldview. Hence, if Trump were to be re-elected, he would reign as a dictator and ignore the limits to his term of office, irrespective of the Constitution and his lack of universal support within the government. He would also lower taxes on his rich buddies and stick it to the ordinary working stiffs. Hence, Santa Claus and the Easter Bunny are real.

It seems that right now, everybody is writing and talking about this situation. As sure as the sun rises in the East, Kamala was supposed to enjoy an initial popularity bump once the die was cast, and the avalanche of effusive hollow praise would overwhelm the media outlets. Tick, tock. She is such an unworthy bag of nonsense that her fictitious aura had to fade away. Then what? Get ready for an unprecedented public spectacle, not seen since O.J. murdered his ex and fled in a white Bronco.

Meanwhile, breath is being held over the selection of Kamala’s running mate. Simone Biles is truly America’s sweetheart — but she’s currently eight years too young to be eligible. She’s also a little less than five feet tall, which matters in politics. My personal fave is Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke. If you’re going to produce a clown show, you might as well get the best clowns.

Will Kamala’s honeymoon end before the Dems’ convention? There may be some early indicators popping up as more and more disturbing information about her gets publicized. “Not ready for prime time” seems to be the phrase. Throughout her career, the one thing she has not had to face is public scrutiny. Her meteoric rise to the top of the ticket has happened in a vacuum, meaning a lack of serious competition combined with a media-generated protective incubator.

Barack Obama’s rise was even more meteoric, but he at least has some serious political talent. He made up for his fairly obvious ignorance of how the world actually works with a great stage presence combined with the same spoon-fed ideology that powers Kamala. Neither has ever shown any executive ability — whereas Mr. Trump has been a successful executive his entire adult life.

Yeah, the wheels are kind of falling off the Kamala express, but the convention is just around the corner. George McGovern’s words — “I’m behind Tom Eagleton one thousand percent” — keep ringing in my ears. Kamala’s evaporation is happening because she was never really more than just a vapor, having little, if any, substance.

