Putin’s prisoner release echoes a hostage release in January 1981

Our adversaries fear strong presidents and will either try to keep them from office or yield to the inevitable. That may explain the events of the last two weeks.

On July 19, 2024, at the RNC convention, Donald J. Trump accepted the Republican nomination for President. During his speech, he said:

To the entire world, I tell you this: We want our hostages back, and they better be back before I assume office, or you will be paying a very big price.”

There are more than 60 Americans being held hostage or wrongly detained around the world.

Image by AI.

Thirteen days later, on August 01, 2024, this news broke:

The Biden administration has agreed to a prisoner exchange with Russia and is expected to soon secure the release of three American citizens imprisoned in Russia including Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, Marine veteran Paul Whelan, and Russian-American radio journalist Alsu Kurmasheva, a senior administration official confirms. Others are believed to be part of the deal.

Boom! Before Trump assumes office, Russia decides to release its political prisoners.

Readers may recall that Iran held American hostages taken during the Carter Administration only to release them when Reagan was in a position to act:

On January 20, 1981, minutes after Ronald Reagan’s inauguration as the 40th president of the United States, the 52 U.S. captives held at the U.S. embassy in Teheran, Iran, are released, ending the 444-day Iran Hostage Crisis.

Why in the world would Putin agree to a prisoner swap at this time?

Well, there’s this:

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he would rather a Joe Biden presidency over Donald Trump ahead of the US election this November.

Could this prisoner exchange, in any way, help Biden-Harris and others in their feckless administration and surrogates in the race for president?

Could it be that, when our adversaries perceive an incoming, or potentially incoming, president as strong, that incentivizes them to make concessions either to keep the weak in office or prevent the USA from unleashing its power on them?

As of this writing, we do not know what the O’Biden-Harris folks sacrificed for Evan, Alsu, and Paul. However, we know that this administration has a history of paying steep prices, as it did for the release of the tall, black, lesbian, “medical pot-user” (cannabis is illegal in Russia) basketball player. Then, we gave up a world-class arms dealer, whimsically known as the “Merchant of Death,” for DEI and the $6 billion ($1.2 billion per hostage) paid to Iran.

Paying oodles for hostages is keeping in the great tradition of BHO and his “pallet policy” of paying billions of dollars for wrongfully detained USA citizens.

The rumor is that the negotiations resulting in today’s announcement have been going on for months. Likely true. But “Why now? What has happened recently that brought about the releases at this very moment?”

Could it be that Putin is desperate to help “Kackling Kamala” win, knowing that she’ll give him what he wants?

I would bet the house on it.

You decide for yourself.