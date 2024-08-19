Rumors fly about Kamala having a drinking problem

If you leave the media bubble with its insistence that Kamala is brilliant and joyful and, instead, look at Kamala objectively, it’s clear that something is very wrong there. Most of us have assumed that she’s an ambitious dim-bulb who’s been stage-managed into a situation beyond her minimal capabilities and that she responds with strange word salads. However, there are now reports that Kamala’s real problem is that she’s an uncontrolled alcoholic who is showing up drunk at a lot of events. Is this true? I have no idea, but it’s certainly a reasonable explanation for what we’re seeing.

It seems that the rumor has been circulating in political circles for some time, but it broke into the open over the weekend with a tweet from James Blair, a Trump campaign insider:

A lot of rumors out there about Kamala having a serious drinking problem…apparently coming into focus as campaign heats up.



⏳Stay Tuned… — James Blair (@JamesBlairUSA) August 18, 2024

From there, the story multiplied. According to reports, her staffers can’t keep her away from the booze, and, therefore, their only option is to try to keep her away from the microphone:

DEVELOPING: Sources close to Kamala Harris suggest that her aides are struggling to manage her sobriety, leading to a schedule limited to pre-arranged rallies. Reports indicate that Harris appears intoxicated upon disembarking from flights, prompting her team to shield her from… — LivePDDave 🇺🇸 (@LivePDDave1) August 18, 2024

Apparently Kamala's aids are having trouble keeping her sober which is why she's only doing the scheduled rallies.



Every time she gets off the plane she's apparently drunk so that's why they are hiding her from the press — Financelot (@FinanceLancelot) August 17, 2024

Naturally, the media instantly went into “Republicans pounce” mode rather than doing any actual investigation into Kamala’s habits. Newsweek provides a good example:

As Donald Trump grapples to combat the surge of support for Kamala Harris with a barrage of personal attacks against her, his campaign team appear to be rolling out a new line this week—by alleging that his Democratic rival has a "drinking problem." No evidence has been offered up to support the allegations, which are being pushed by Trump's allies across social media. Trump campaign insider James Blair is thought to be the first person who made the unsubstantiated claims, with a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, and other pro-Trump accounts subsequently repeated the allegations. Newsweek has contacted representatives for both Trump and Harris by email seeking a response to Blair's comments. [Emphasis mine.]

Actually, Newsweek is inaccurate when it says that there’s no “evidence” that Kamala drinks. In this case, the evidence doesn’t come from experts but from ordinary people re-examining Kamala’s greatest cackle and gibberish moments, not through the lens of “that’s just Kamala” but through the “is she drunk?” filter. After all, based on life experience, ordinary people are perfectly capable of telling whether someone has had too much to drink.

The internet is awash in clips of Kamala’s bizarre affect, such as her strange, elliptical speech, her manic, inappropriate cackle, her constantly wiggling body, and her weird, unfocused hand movements. I’ve gathered several together so you can view them and make your own call about whether this is just ordinary “weird Kamala” or if we’ve been watching an insecure, incompetent woman drink to deal with the spotlight she’s found herself in:

OH MY GOSH! It's all starting to make sense. Kamala Harris is a raging alcoholic because there's no good explanation for having moments like this on Live TV

pic.twitter.com/LGkllcWtys — George (@BehizyTweets) August 18, 2024

Have we seen the Harris campaign deny her obvious inebriation yet?



I mean this specific obvious thing. I know they deny every other obvious thing. https://t.co/5R6r8uVuXC — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) August 19, 2024

Best case: she’s drunk



Worst case: she’s not

pic.twitter.com/QO4q0pNAkI — joshua steinman (🇺🇸,🇺🇸) (@JoshuaSteinman) August 19, 2024

Best case: she’s drunk



Worst case: she’s not

pic.twitter.com/pvQPkMe0wX — joshua steinman (🇺🇸,🇺🇸) (@JoshuaSteinman) August 19, 2024

Rumors swirling Kamala is an alcoholic and that's the reason they are hiding her from the press makes a lot of sense. https://t.co/FRYmFTcP2W pic.twitter.com/QeCGBH88TC — DARIN BOCHARSKI (@DarinBocharski1) August 18, 2024

Naturally, the meme makers are having fun with this one:

Wouldn't do it. Doesn't know what a beer hat is. Still, this one cracks me up. pic.twitter.com/37Af9kYuS6 — Ironball (@Ironball_T) August 18, 2024

This is why pic.twitter.com/TfSpTcSj7S — Critical Thinker (@KriticalThink3r) August 19, 2024

We all know that unless a vodka bottle falls out of Kamala’s pocket during a rally, Democrats, including the media, will hide the truth. Even if Kamala were to pass out drunk on the stage, the media would assure us that it’s “fatigue.”

However, we also know that the new rules—the rules that the Democrats put in place to try to destroy Trump—allow for a post-modernist approach to truth. That means that truth, in true narcissistic fashion, is what you need it to be at the moment. And right now, the moment makes it very sensible to believe that Kamala’s manifestly bizarre behavior and her fear of off-the-cuff interviews are a natural response to someone who is out of her depth and completely plastered.

Image: YouTube screen grab (cropped).