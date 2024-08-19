Instead of targeting grocery stores, Comrade Kamala should go after the obvious price-gouging entities

Instead of targeting grocery stores, which operate on a thin 2% net profit margin, Comrade Kamala should go after the obvious price-gouging entities, and the ones that clearly contribute to the high inflation.

The first target should be colleges and universities. They have used the government’s “generosity” on loans and grants to increase tuition and fees much faster than inflation for sixty years; on loans alone, there is a $1.74 trillion debt, which causes inflation. Kamala should tell rich universities like Harvard and Yale that they can only charge 10% higher tuition and fees than the average university throughout the country. That is pretty generous, and should be supported by professors and administrators who almost universally vote for Democrats, and who indoctrinate students into believing big government is great. Anything above the additional 10% markup is obviously pure greed and price-gouging.

She should also force these universities to pay off student loans when the students can’t, or don’t want to. Somehow, Democrats seek to destroy for-profit universities if they break their promises, yet never go after not for profit or public universities. That doesn’t seem fair, does it? And Democrats always want to be fair.

Next, Kamala should target media outlets for demanding more money for political ads during periods of high demand. Their costs don’t rise during those times, so why are they so greedy and obviously gouging when they charge so much more just because the demand is higher? That is obviously pure greed and gouging.

The media and other Democrats should support these price controls since they decry big money in politics. They are also big supporters of diversity, equity, and inclusion and we would get a much more diverse set of politicians if incumbents with huge campaign chests didn’t have such a great advantage in getting reelected.

Then, she should go after media outlets for charging more for ads on popular programs than programs that don’t have as high ratings. That increases prices for consumers and prices out small- and medium-sized companies who don’t have the money to buy the ads. This should be a popular solution for Democrats because they say their goal is to help the poor and middle classes and their current pricing system rewards the richest companies.

Why do the talking heads on The View get paid so much for contributing so little? That looks like pure greed and gouging, and since Whoopi and Joy gave Kamala their full-throated support, then they should cheer price and wage controls on them, shouldn’t they?

Another great idea would be to impose price controls on the Washington D.C. area. Many of the counties around D.C. are the richest in the country, even though they produce nothing but bureaucracy. Comrade Kamala should tell the residents that they are not allowed to sell their houses for anything higher than the median price of the same-sized house in the country. Why should people in D.C. get more for their house than a person in Mississippi that has worked their whole life producing things? There is clearly no reason houses and wages are higher priced in DC than in Mississippi other than greed and gouging is there?

The sensible Soviet-style controls I am suggesting above would be a good start to achieving the major goals of Democrats to reduce wealth and income inequality. The D.C. voters overwhelmingly vote for Democrats, so I am sure they would be supportive. The lawyers, lobbyists, and media pundits should cheer.

I think Kamala and other Democrats should campaign loudly on their policies to control profits and prices, to move towards socialism, to require girls and women to compete in sports and share their locker rooms with men, to force people to get rid of their reliable gas vehicles and appliances, to block poor and minority children from going to better schools, and to have abortion on demand just like China and North Korea. Those should be big winners with voters.

Of course, the complicit media will do their best to hide the Democrats radical policies from the voters just like they hid the Biden family corruption, and while Kamala dictates how we all must live, its members continue to lie that Trump is the dictator.

