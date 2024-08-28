Kam to Jon: You hardly talk to me anymore

Like that old Streisand-Diamond song about the lover who falls out of love, the senator from Montana is losing interest so fast that the Vice President must be wondering if that song was always about her. Can’t blame her, because he is not bringing her flowers anymore either.

So what happened to Jon? He was once so much in love with Kamala. Well, let’s find out where it all went wrong:

Montana’s vulnerable Sen. Jon Tester will not be making an endorsement in the presidential election where Vice President Kamala Harris is running as the Democratic nominee, despite reportedly playing a role in her recruitment to the Senate. Tester previously served as chair of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) from 2015 to 2017, leading the efforts of the campaign arm to elect Democrats to the chamber when Harris first announced her senatorial aspirations. After Harris launched her California Senate bid, the Los Angeles Times reported in January 2015 that, according to an adviser, Tester was one of the players encouraging her to run. Despite his previous support for Harris, Tester said he will not be making an endorsement in this year’s race because he will be focusing on his own re-election bid.

There you have it. Jon has another love these days, or his own reelection in Montana. It’s hard to tell those ranchers in Montana that you agree with Kam about so much of this and that. Ranchers aren’t into San Francisco values up there.

Yes, love is a four-letter word as that other song goes. It can be ruthless and fly out the window every time that a new poll shows Senator Tester trailing. He is in a tough fight and knowing VP Harris ain’t what it used to be.

So politics killed another love story. Maybe it wasn’t really love after all!

