Forget the polls -- this is better

By now you’ve all heard that Facebook (Meta Platforms) CEO Mark Zuckerberg has had a sudden crisis of conscience and has come clean about the fact that his platform “caved to pressure by the Biden-Harris administration to censor content.” He promised that won’t happen again.

His conscience must have eaten away at him so long that he must have lost a lot of sleep over the years to make this confession right on the heels of Trump’s attempted assassination, failure to be jailed by now, combined with Nikki Haley’s endorsement of Trump, RFK Jr, Elon Musk, and Tulsi Gabbard deciding to join Trump’s “dream team.”

Yeah, right.

Zuck has the best seat in the house to know exactly what’s going on within social media circles and where the public sentiments lie. Facebook enjoys three billion users worldwide, with about two billion Average Daily Users.

According to Pew Research,

“Around seven-in-ten U.S. adults (68%) say they use Facebook, a share that has remained relatively flat since 2016, according to a survey conducted between May and September 2023. With the exception of YouTube -- used by 83% of adults -- no other social media platform comes close to Facebook in usage. Roughly half of adults (47%) report using Instagram, while around a third use Pinterest (35%) and TikTok (33%). About three-in-ten each say they use LinkedIn (30%), WhatsApp (29%) and Snapchat (27%). Smaller shares use X (formerly called Twitter), Reddit and BeReal. Meta owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.”

If any poll could capture the feelings of 68% of adults, it would be called “ZuckPoll.” Along with Instagram and WhatsApp Mark Zuckerberg can be just like Tom Cruise in the movie Minority Report peering into, analyzing, and organizing all the activity going on in the brains of Americans who will decide the next administration.

And he doesn’t like what he sees.

Image: AT via Magic Studio