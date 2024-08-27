‘Industrial litter’ across Nantucket Bay throws ecological balance into total chaos

Can we consider the hippie environmentalists in play for President Trump yet? I sure hope so, because after the destruction caused by the progressive Democrats and their “green” agenda, increasing at a near-exponential rate during the Biden-Harris years, their support can’t come soon enough.

A little over a month ago, an off-shore wind turbine off the coast of Massachusetts snapped from the hub and fell into the water below, sending literal tons of “non-biodegradable” fiberglass and petroleum-based chemical resin debris into the water, causing widespread pollution and a number of beach closures. (For an essay I wrote on that whole debacle, see here.)

Now, the fishing and marine trapping industries are banding together, creating flotillas of fishing boats in protest, highlighting the evident—as well as the anticipated—damage. Here’s the story, from a report at Fox News:

A fleet of 25 fishing boats off the coast of Nantucket, Massachusetts, rallied together on Sunday to protest Vineyard Wind, an offshore wind turbine project under scrutiny after a turbine blade broke off, sending shards of sharp fiberglass into the ocean. ‘Vineyard Wind is a menace to our fisheries,’ Jerry Leeman, CEO of the New England Fishermen's Stewardship Association (NEFSA), told Fox News Digital. Leeman joined the flotilla of New England fishermen protesting the wind project. ‘Floating fiberglass shards remain a navigation and safety risk for mariners over a month after the blade disaster. We have no idea what effects this industrial litter will have on local food chains. Worse still, we have no idea whether this could happen again,’ Leeman said.

The fallout would be enough to make anyone who actually cares about the environment and healthy ecosystems feel crazy—and madder than a wet hen. We’ve got chunks of garbage floating in the water and washing up on shore, and unquantifiable “safety risk[s]” for the marine life that’s possibly ingesting this “industrial litter” as well as the humans harvesting and eating such ocean creatures.

If you actually care about conserving nature, you’d never encourage such deleterious technologies in the form of policy. Of course, I’m not talking about the carbon copy progressive “greenies” who shill whatever the Democrat media tells them, but the true environmentalists who’ve traditionally aligned with (and voted for) the Democrat party over social and cultural issues, given their liberal ideologies. I’m thinking more of people like… Cindy Zipf, the executive director of Clean Ocean Action:

Cindy Zipf, executive director of Clean Ocean Action, testified in March last year before a House Committee that ‘[w]hile some offshore wind may hold promise, federal and state levels have moved forward without transparency, robust and sound science, or good governance.’ Zipf testified that the National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) previously found that offshore wind can increase ocean noise, which can affect behaviors of whales; introduce electromagnetic fields that impact their navigation, predator detection and communication; and change species composition and survival rates, among other things.

For context, Zipf has fought against gas and oil developments in the ocean, and cites Rachel Carson and Ralph Nader as personal role models—yes, the Rachel Carson behind the Silent Spring—clearly, Zipf is no small government conservative, but a bona fide tree-hugger.

Are these people now in play for us? I can’t help but assume so….

Image generated by MagicStudio AI.