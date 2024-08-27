A radical Democrat activist openly disdains the Constitution

Kelley Robinson is one of the most important Democrats in America, for she is the president of the Human Rights Campaign. This is the LGBTQ+ activist group that pressures American corporations to indoctrinate their employees in DEI, CRT, and LGBTQ+ values. If Kamala is the current face of the Democrat party, Robinson is one of its ideological drivers. That’s why it matters that Robinson has nothing but disdain for the Constitution and dreams of a world in which sexual deviants are front and center in America’s defining values.

The Founders had a very specific vision of liberty, one predicated on individual rights free from government overreach but with the citizens still guided by Judeo-Christian morality. Robinson’s vision is very different, and she’s not shy about her radical plans for America:

The Bill of Rights is a "little piece of paper" and we must "reimagine" democracy.



This is a top Kamala surrogate.



She means communism.



We can’t just worry about protecting democracy in this moment. We’ve got to reimagine it with people that look and love like us at the center. And I think for us right now, it’s about reimagining freedom and this American story in a way that is more revolutionary than what our Founders actually put down on that little piece of paper. But instead is the type of democracy that is by and for all of the people of this country. That’s the opportunity that we have.

So, we know that Robinson thinks that the most important value in American politics is whether people identify in ways other than generic heterosexuality, given that her talk was about “LGBTQ+ Rights.” But what else does Robinson want?

She wants unlimited abortion, for she was formerly the executive director of the Planned Parenthood Action Fund. She was good at her job, too. According to Wikipedia, “While [she was] at Planned Parenthood, the number of supporters increased from 6.5 million to 18 million.”

And while the Human Rights Campaign is ostensibly about advancing the LGBTQ+ agenda (those are the things she wants “at the center” of our “democracy”), she also says that she is using the platform for “issues such as voting rights, reproductive rights, LGBTQ+ rights, living wages and healthcare; [and that] she will focus on the voices and concerns of impoverished people.” That never means raising people up through hard work and solid values. That always means government redistribution.

And here’s something funny: Robinson professes to be Catholic, which seems at odds with her passionate devotion to abortion and everything that isn’t heterosexuality.

Past American elections have seen people argue about how to lessen poverty, lower prices, or enhance America’s security but for the average voter, the subliminal understanding always was that this would be done without constitutional parameters. This election is different. For all that Kamala is desperately trying to hide her record, people like Robinson give it away.

Today’s Democrat party is not dedicated to “the self-evident truths” that all people “are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness”—all made possible through a tightly constrained central government.

Instead, the Democrat party has more of an Animal Farm approach: “All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others”—with the Democrats determining which are the more and less equal members of society, entitled alternatively to special benefits or unusual burdens.

Barack Obama began to chip away at America’s foundations in 2008. Donald Trump, in his first term in the White House, naively did not realize the forces aligned against him and only managed to slow the tide, not stop or turn it. The Harris-Biden administration has waged full-scale war on that “little piece of paper,” and you can count on a Harris-Walz administration to finish the work, especially if Kelley Robinson is there to help.

