Zuckerberg admits he was muscled by Democrats

Did a light bulb go on for Mark Zuckerberg about government censorship?

Well, check out what he said, based on a letter he wrote this week to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan:.

According to the Daily Wire:

“In 2021, senior officials from the Biden Administration, including the White House, repeatedly pressured our teams for months to censor certain COVID-19 content, including humor and satire, and expressed a lot of frustration with our teams when we didn’t agree,” he said in the letter. “Ultimately, it was our decision whether or not to take content down, and we own our decisions, including COVID-19-related changes we made to our enforcement in the wake of this pressure.” “I believe the government pressure was wrong, and I regret that we were not more outspoken about it,” he continued. “I also think we made some choices that. with the benefit of hindsight and new information, we wouldn’t make today. Like I said to our teams at the time, I feel strongly that we should not compromise our content standards due to pressure from any Administration in either direction — and we’re ready to push back if something like this happens again.”

That's the same Zuckerberg who shelled out $400 million for an NGO called the Center for Tech and Civic Life which claimed to be a neutral group just concerned about expanding ballot access.

In reality, they were a Democrat shock-troop operation, horning in on, for example, swing-state Wisconsin's 2022 election to manipulate the voting results to its liking. In some cases, they took over county clerk operations -- altering ballots, changing rules, and other acts reserved solely for those elected officials. A special counsel in that state literally called the operation "bribery."

As I wrote here in March 2022:

Can you imagine what that must have been like for those officials affected — to see well heeled Zuckerbuck leftists from out of state waltz in and take over local election efforts, arbitrarily changing rules, redoing forms to manipulate results, telling elected officials to go to hell because they were in charge here? It would have been like a coup or terrorist attack, a clearly illegal takeover by outside dirtbags who otherwise belonged in jail. That was hardly all. The report focuses on the unequal treatment of voting districts, with urban districts getting virtually all the cash and the rest of the state getting nothing. Here's how bad it was: On pages nine and ten, the WSVP requires that the Zuckerberg 5, "[p]rovide assistance to help voters comply with absentee ballot request & [sic] certification requirements." App. 15-16. None of the private funding in this regard would benefit residents outside the Zuckerberg 5. Id. Instead, it targeted only the "Biden profile voter." In Green Bay, the City would use the private money to fund bilingual LTE "voter navigators" to help Green Bay residents properly upload a valid photo ID, complete their ballots, comply with certification requirements, offer witness signatures, and assist voters prior to the elections. "Vote navigators"? Really?

Zuckerberg was muscled into donating the $400 million for that operation in 2020 as a "punishment" from Team Obama in retaliation for its not censoring content during the 2016 election, the one which saw the election of Donald Trump, according to a 2022 report that ran in Tablet by investigative reporter Lee Smith. They did it to make an example of him, even sending a fake whistleblower to testify against him as a sort of way to discourage others from allowing free speech on their platforms. I wrote about that here and here.

Apparently, Zuckerberg got tired of getting kicked around by the Harris-Biden administration, so he went public to Jim Jordan.

That's quite a sea change, for one of them in the swamp milieu to go public like that. It almost sounds as though Zuckerberg's fed up with it and may change political sides, if for nothing else, to get the meddling and punishing out of there, allowing to run his business as he sees fit without interference from Obama, the government, or the lawfare crowd.

That could signal a dramatic shift as more and more billionaires come onboard to support President Trump, following the examples of Elon Musk, and RFK, Jr., both of whom have exposed the scope of Democrat meddling. Zuckerberg may be headed that way, too.

Business tycoons like Zuckerberg must know that they will be free to grow with Trump, and end up as puppets on strings for Democratic operatives if things continue the way they are. Zuckerberg has obviously chosen wisely which direction he will eventually go.

Image: Anthony Quintano, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY 2.0 Deed