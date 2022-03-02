Zuckerbucks declared 'bribery' by special counsel in Wisconsin

Is the needle finally moving?

Seems the election takeover by Mark Zuckerberg's minions in Wisconsin has now been declared 'bribery' by Wisconsin's special counsel, who was appointed to investigate the state's 2020 election.

According to the Federalist:

Nearly $9 million in Zuckerberg grant funds directed solely to five Democratic strongholds in Wisconsin violated the state’s election code’s prohibition on bribery. That conclusion represents but one of the many troubling findings detailed in the report submitted today by a state-appointed special counsel to the Wisconsin Assembly. Last August, Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos authorized the Office of Special Counsel, headed by retired state Supreme Court justice Michael Gableman, to investigate concerns about election integrity and the 2020 election. Gableman delivered an interim report to the state assembly on November 10, 2021. Earlier today, the special counsel provided a second interim report to the state legislative body, noting the report “is final in the sense that it provides a list of recommendations with time for the Legislature to act before the close of its session in March.”

Which is quite a different thing from what the Zuckerbucks NGO that was named in the damning report -- The Center for Tech and Civic Life -- claimed it was doing.

Get a load of its great gaslight posted on its website about what it was doing.

Every community depends on their local election office to lead a voting process that is trustworthy and inclusive. But too often election officials must spend their limited resources struggling against outdated technology, all while facing a steadily growing list of responsibilities, including: implementing election legislation

educating voters

equipping voting locations

training poll workers

tackling cybersecurity concerns Across many jurisdictions in the U.S., there are often only a handful of people responsible for all of this critical work. Where we come in We offer election officials affordable opportunities to expand their communication and technology skills through tools and trainings. As a result, they’re able to: conduct more trustworthy, inclusive elections

troubleshoot and prepare for problems in advance of Election Day

better inform their community with the information they need in order to vote

increase civic participation

No word from them, so far, and it's been a day, about what they think about the Wisconsin special counsel's report.

Now let's look at how that nice-sounding activity looked on the ground to those who were under it. Here's a June 2021 report from John Solomon's Just The News:

The now-retired elections clerk in a key Wisconsin county says political activists working for a group funded by Mark Zuckerberg money seized control of the November elections in Green Bay and other cities, sidelining career experts and making last-minute changes that may have violated state law. "They had no business doing that," ex-Brown County Clerk Sandy Juno told Just the News, recounting how funding from the Zuckerberg-backed Center for Tech and Civic Life injected chaos and unnecessary changes to how ballots were counted in Green Bay in November.

...and...

Juno told Just the News editor-in-chief John Solomon on Tuesday night's "Securing our Elections: Protecting Your Vote" special on Real America's Voice that election management in Green Bay was turned on its head last year after a massive infusion of cash from CTCL. The group poured millions of dollars into multiple key Wisconsin Democratic strongholds in the months leading up to last year's presidential race, ostensibly in an effort to shore up voting systems and infrastructure amid the SARS-Cov-2 pandemic. The organization was ultimately funded with more than a third of a billion dollars by Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan; that money was funneled to additional election funding efforts across the country. Juno claimed that following the infusion of the CTCL cash into Green Bay "the mayor's office and chief of staff began to take over election functions." "And that is not something under state statutes they have the authority to do," she said, "because under Wisconsin law, municipal clerks, the county clerk and the Wisconsin Elections Commission are the individuals charged with running elections." Juno said the COVID-19 pandemic had already thrown the year into chaos prior to CTCL's involvement in Wisconsin's elections. "As we got closer to the November election," she said, "we found out that this outside group had come in and was basically trying to redo our forms and documents that we use statewide. And these people were from out of state and had no business doing that." "So they were beginning to get involved with things that they didn't have the expertise," she continued. "They were working primarily with our five major Democratic base cities. So they were breaking the consistency of documents and processes and procedures used statewide."

Which is exactly what the special counsel's investigation found. Can you imagine what that must have been like for those officials affected -- to see well-heeled Zuckerbuck leftists from out of state waltz in and take over local election efforts, arbitrarily changing rules, redoing forms to manipulate results, telling elected officials to go to hell because they were in charge here ... it would have been like a coup or terrorist attack, a clearly illegal takeover by outside dirtbags who otherwise belonged in jail.

That was hardly all. The report itself focuses on the unequal treatment of voting districts, with urban districts getting virtually all the cash and the rest of the state getting nothing. Here's how bad it was:

On pages nine and ten, the WSVP requires that the Zuckerberg 5, “[p]rovide assistance to help voters comply with absentee ballot request & [sic] certification requirements.” App. 15-16. None of the private funding in this regard would benefit residents outside the Zuckerberg 5. Id. Instead, it targeted only the “Biden profile voter.” In Green Bay, the City would use the private money to fund bilingual LTE “voter navigators” to help Green Bay residents properly upload a valid photo ID, complete their ballots, comply with certification requirements, offer witness signatures, and assist voters prior to the elections.

"Vote navigators"? Really?

The counsel, in fact, found that it was all a slimy bribery operation, which is an awfully strong charge that should require prosecution.

The Zuckerbucks effort was horrific in Wisconsin, which inexplicably voted against President Trump despite all polls and patterns that suggested it would vote for him, plus some weird shifts in direction coming after midnight.

Now we learn that these creeps' takeovers of five Wisconsin districts in the five biggest urban areas according to the special counsel report had something to do with it, and it wasn't just horrified county clerks who were targets -- the report states that election officials were culpable as well as the Zuckerbuckers -- illegal drop boxes were put out, nursing homes were targeted for incapacitated elderly people and people not qualified to vote taking in a 100% vote rate, voting rolls were not updated, and the gates were opened wide for illegals to cast ballots.

All of this suggests that some kind of cabal was going on, some kind of horrible conspiracy to turn America into the kind of place nobody would want to vote in, a Venezuela-style election setup where one party alone wins, and when the manipulations don't work, the outright fraud kicks in.

And that brings us back to the story of the century, the open admission by huge numbers of oligarchs and far-left activists, that they conspired together to 'save democracy' by rigging the 2020 election. That story, published by Time magazine's Molly Ball in December 2020, let the cat out of the bag about the vile elite that will stop at nothing to steal elections and disenfranchise American voters under the rubric of 'saving democracy,' which they grotesquely crowed about.

America is a shambles as a result, and it never would have happened were the 2020 election not stolen as it was by these elites. Mark Zuckerberg and his Zuckerbucks operation were front and center in this cabal and it's a mystery that that front group has not been shut down.

To date, the Zuckerbucks NGO has not made any statements about the bribery charge from the Wisconsin report and likely thinks that if they stay quiet, it will all blow over and they can stay in business as usual.

But the charges are really pretty strong and likely will require some kind of sanction or prosecution or de-certification or shutdown.

Elections have consequences and stolen elections have even bigger consequences. One can only hope that Wisconsin and all other states whose election apparati have been corrupted by Zuckerbucks and other machinations enact enough reforms to save 2022 and 2024 from this crime and thievery to get these bounders out of America's system. If they want power, they can run for elections and see if anyone wants to vote for them -- the same way other people do.

Image: Anthony Quintano, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 2.0