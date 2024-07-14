That didn't age well

Here’s a recent quote from Reid Hoffman, the great American patriot who courageously, dutifully, and selflessly used his own money to fund decisive, effective, and productive lawfare against President Trump:

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Peter Thiel sarcastically thanked Reid Hoffman for funding lawsuits against Trump because they had turned him into “a martyr,” increasing his chances of re-election.<br><br>From the stage, Hoffman shot back with his own sarcastic quip: “Yeah, I wish I had made him an actual martyr.” <a href="https://t.co/c9u6ifLvaW">https://t.co/c9u6ifLvaW</a></p>— Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) <a href="https://twitter.com/DylanByers/status/1811855698566975936?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 12, 2024</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

Something tells me that we won’t be hearing much from Hoffman (or Thiel, for that matter) for a while.

MAGA.

Image: Luis Fernando Gaitan