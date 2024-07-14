July 14, 2024
Alive by an inch
On Saturday afternoon, I was watching the Trump rally on my tablet and listening to the Rangers vs. Astros baseball game.
Our second grandson was visiting and rushing out to the little pool in the backyard. It was another hot Texas afternoon until I saw the former president touch his ear and hit the ground. Quite a shock.
There were many things that were said about this near-assassination.
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said that the fact that the assassin missed was a providential act. It was.
An inch and we'd be talking about a man being killed.
On Sunday morning, I found this to be on target.
This is from Michael Goodwin:
They called him an illegitimate president.They said he was a threat to democracy and had to be stopped.They unleashed a legion of agents to investigate him, searched his home and broke historic barriers by indicting him.Then they rigged a trial in a bid to put him in prison.They called him un-American and worse. Their lawyers and activists fought to keep him off the fall ballots in a dozen blue states as a way — get this — to defend democracy.They are still trying to bankrupt him and confiscate his businesses.And now they have shot him.
Yes, they shot him and came within an inch of killing him.
Maybe this will change things.
I hope so. The volume is too high and the rhetoric is too poisonous. The news media could start by turning off the microphones of those who peddle hate for the sake of hate. Are you listening, Joy Reid?
So Trump survived and so did the nation. Who knows what we'd be talking about today if that bullet had hit Trump? It didn't and maybe that's a message from God that it's time to lower the volume and start talking.
