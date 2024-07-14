Alive by an inch

On Saturday afternoon, I was watching the Trump rally on my tablet and listening to the Rangers vs. Astros baseball game.

Our second grandson was visiting and rushing out to the little pool in the backyard. It was another hot Texas afternoon until I saw the former president touch his ear and hit the ground. Quite a shock.

There were many things that were said about this near-assassination.

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said that the fact that the assassin missed was a providential act. It was.

An inch and we'd be talking about a man being killed.

On Sunday morning, I found this to be on target.