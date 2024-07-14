Donald Trump proved that he is undeniably a true and pure braveheart
The best way or perhaps the only way to judge a man is to place him in the worst circumstances.
The immediate reaction to even a relatively innocuous experience of tripping over an obstacle on the pavement is panic. If the fall causes any kind of injury, even if it is a slight shredding of the skin and superficial bleeding, the fear is multiplied. The trauma often lasts all through the day and perhaps beyond.
One of the worst and most terrifying situations is staring death in the eyes. This is exactly what President Trump was confronted with a few hours ago. It was the certitude that he may have to pay the ultimate price.
A bullet pierced the upper part of President Trump's right ear and caused him to bleed.
Full video clip with audio of the assas*nation attempt against Trump.
Shots ring out.
Trump hits the ground with a wound to his ear.
Trump tells Secret Service he is not leaving the stage without his shoes.
Trump refuses to leave the stage until he pumps his fists and shouts…
Most men would have continued to crouch down and beg the security personnel to shield and surround them until they were escorted off the premises and to a location of safety.
But President Trump showed his true character a few seconds after the bullet struck.
— Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) July 13, 2024
BREAKING: Donald Trump pumps his fist as blood covers his face after 'pops' ring out.
"We shall not flag or fail. We shall go on to the end, we shall fight on the seas and oceans, we shall fight with growing confidence and growing strength in the air, we shall defend our Island, whatever the cost may be, we shall fight on the beaches, we shall fight on the landing grounds, we shall fight in the fields and in the streets, we shall fight in the hills; we shall never surrender, and even if, which I do not for a moment believe..."
For most politicians, their career in politics is the sole and easiest means of wealth, fame, power, and a good life.
President Trump had all of this before joining politics.
Today if Trump wasn't in politics he probably would have been having a relaxing round of golf with his friend while negotiating the next lucrative business deal. He would probably be enjoying the evening with friends and family members.
But instead, he was confronted by a bullet that he thankfully dodged.
As citizens, the least you can do is express support for this brave man both verbally and in the ballot box.
There will be some who are understandably fearful.
They may think if they can do this to President Trump, what chance do they have?
Well, this is another valid and perhaps selfish reason to support President Trump.
Those who stand behind the assassin weren’t really after him, but you and he is brave enough to stand in the way.
This isn't the time to retreat into a safe space but stand in defiance against tyranny like President Trump did from the podium.
