Donald Trump proved that he is undeniably a true and pure braveheart

The best way or perhaps the only way to judge a man is to place him in the worst circumstances.

The true character of an individual is usually revealed when an individual is confronted with even small perils.



The immediate reaction to even a relatively innocuous experience of tripping over an obstacle on the pavement is panic. If the fall causes any kind of injury, even if it is a slight shredding of the skin and superficial bleeding, the fear is multiplied. The trauma often lasts all through the day and perhaps beyond.

These emotions will be amplified and multiplied by a million times if the experience is a pre-meditated attack rather than an accident. In such situations, the victim can even resort to irrationality and perhaps even profanity. The victims usually appear to be helpless and even pathetic. All the bravado and claims of fearlessness melt into thin air and the true self emerges.



One of the worst and most terrifying situations is staring death in the eyes. This is exactly what President Trump was confronted with a few hours ago. It was the certitude that he may have to pay the ultimate price

During his campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, some hours ago, a shooter fired multiple shots toward the podium where Trump was speaking.



A bullet pierced the upper part of President Trump's right ear and caused him to bleed.

Trump immediately crouched down and was surrounded by Secret Service agents.

Full video clip with audio of the assas*nation attempt against Trump.



Shots ring out.



Trump hits the ground with a wound to his ear.



Trump tells Secret Service he is not leaving the stage without his shoes.



Trump refuses to leave the stage until he pumps his fists and shouts… pic.twitter.com/pEOK4XFOgq — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 14, 2024



Most men would have continued to crouch down and beg the security personnel to shield and surround them until they were escorted off the premises and to a location of safety.



But President Trump showed his true character a few seconds after the bullet struck.

Mere moments after a near-death experience he emerged from the surrounding Secret Service agents and urged his supporters to fight. He did so with a fist clenched in the air. There wasn't even an iota of fear or concern on his face, but rather defiance. It was almost as if he was challenging his adversaries.

BREAKING: Donald Trump pumps his fist as blood covers his face after ‘pops’ ring out. pic.twitter.com/XSLVR055bv — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 13, 2024

President Trump has emphatically disproved some of his detractors who claim that his persona of bravery and aggression is merely an act. Trump was subjected to the ultimate test a few hours ago and he passed with flying colors.

President Trump's immediate reaction also proved that his instincts, his alertness, his intelligence, and his physical agility are in prime form.

It was almost a personification of Winston Churchill's most famous words where he said the following:



"We shall not flag or fail. We shall go on to the end, we shall fight on the seas and oceans, we shall fight with growing confidence and growing strength in the air, we shall defend our Island, whatever the cost may be, we shall fight on the beaches, we shall fight on the landing grounds, we shall fight in the fields and in the streets, we shall fight in the hills; we shall never surrender, and even if, which I do not for a moment believe..."



It has to be remembered that Trump, unlike other politicians, didn't need this.



For most politicians, their career in politics is the sole and easiest means of wealth, fame, power, and a good life.



President Trump had all of this before joining politics.



Today if Trump wasn't in politics he probably would have been having a relaxing round of golf with his friend while negotiating the next lucrative business deal. He would probably be enjoying the evening with friends and family members.



But instead, he was confronted by a bullet that he thankfully dodged.

This wasn't merely a bullet towards President Trump, but a bullet targeted at the MAGA movement. A movement that places the needs of citizens first. A movement that aims to make the government serve their people. A movement that stands up to the corrupt and entitled establishment. A movement that opened the eyes of people. A movement that aims to make America great again.

President Trump's sacrifices are like few others for the nation.