‘Honor killing’ their daughter in Germany because she was ‘Westernized’

If they couldn’t enrich their home nations, how are they supposed to enrich ours?

To preface, for the sake of clarity, I’m of course speaking in generalities and not definitives—overwhelming generalizations but generalizations nonetheless—and third world Muslim migrants, particularly the imports from Afghanistan, have no intention of assimilating and adopting the culture of the West; here’s the latest case illustrating exactly that, from Amy Mek’s new report at the RAIR Foundation:

In a heartbreaking ‘honor killing’ in Worms, Germany, the police have arrested the Islamic parents of a 15-year-old Muslim girl after her body was found along the Rhine River. The Afghan parents are suspected of murdering their daughter because they disapproved of her Western lifestyle, raising suspicions of an Islamic ‘honor killing.’

Now, what that “Western lifestyle” really looked like for this young girl still living under the roof of Islamist-minded parents I’m not so sure, but I imagine her offense was likely something as rational as declining to veil herself in a head-to-toe tablecloth, or rejecting matrimonial demands from middle-aged men, or maybe a close cousin; Mek’s piece also cites previous European-linked “honor killings” for reference, which all happened to be related to arranged marriages, which look like…?

For context, after Joe Biden’s criminal withdrawal from Afghanistan, CNN captured a disturbing series of events—an Afghan man selling his precious little nine-year-old daughter as a “bride” to an old man. See below, if you have the stomach for it:

Now, I don’t care what happens, no circumstances would ever find me handing my child over to a pedophile for sexual exploitation—but I’m also a Westerner, with deeply-embedded Judeo-Christian beliefs, which I wholeheartedly and unequivocally assert make for a vastly superior moral ethic and culture.

And, just a week or so ago I covered a story in which a 25-year-old man talked about his upcoming marriage to a 10-year-old girl, and the benefits of buying and marrying a child—it afforded him the privilege of acting out his pedophilic preferences in a judgment-free zone, though that’s of course not how he acknowledged it.

Was the young girl in Germany protesting something like the above stories? While Westerners wouldn’t see that as justification to murder someone, third world Muslim migrants apparently do.

What a disgusting and despicable culture that finds pedophilia, bacha bāzī, child marriage, and honor killings acceptable, but “Westernization” worthy of capital punishment. This is just another reminder that the Muslim hordes, from the darkest corners of the earth, have no intention to adopt the ways of the West—they’re here to conquer it, and us.

