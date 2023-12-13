As Pakistan deports those who disproportionately bomb civilians, Germany welcomes them with open arms

When a society that’s predominantly Sunni Muslim doesn’t even want another group of Sunni Muslims included in the mix, you’d think that would be a bit of a “red flag” for Western governments—but apparently Germany just can’t get it right, and the European country is welcoming the likely–to-be-terrorists with open arms. (According to the U.S. Department of State, Afghanistan is 80% Sunni; Pakistan has a nearly 97% Muslim population, with most belonging to the Sunni sect.)

From an item at Remix News at few days back:

The first flight of 188 Afghan migrants expelled from Pakistan for living in the country illegally has arrived in Leipzig as the German federal government vows to accept vulnerable Afghans who don’t wish to return to their Taliban-governed homeland. According to Zeit Online, the charter flight that touched down in Germany this week from Islamabad was the first of its kind since the Pakistani government announced in October that it was adopting a mass deportation program for an estimated 1.7 million Afghan illegal migrants from the country citing national security. The move was announced after new data revealed a majority of suicide bombings in Pakistan this year were carried out by Afghan nationals.

Back in 2017, a woman named Dr. Cheryl Benard penned an essay that reinforced the disproportionate prevalence of violence within the Afghan population—Benard spent much of her career working on issues related to refugees, and was formerly a “program director in the RAND National Security Research Division.”

From her report, published by The National Interest:

Afghans stand out among the refugees committing crimes in Austria and elsewhere. Why? In 2014, when waves of refugees began flooding into western Europe, citizens and officials alike responded with generosity and openness. Exhausted refugees spilled out of trains and buses to be met by crowds bearing gifts of clothing and food, and holding up placards that read “Welcome Refugees.” … [T]here was one development that had not been expected, and was not tolerable: the large and growing incidence of sexual assaults committed by refugees against local women. These were not of the cultural-misunderstanding-date-rape sort, but were vicious, no-preamble attacks on random girls and women, often committed by gangs or packs of young men. … Most of the assaults were being committed by refugees of one particular nationality: by Afghans.

Benard’s essay is rife with examples, detailing assault after assault, and even acknowledges the very clear and inarguable “pattern” that emerged once the “correlation became so dramatic” the media was forced to report on an assailant’s country of origin.

Now, that was back in 2017, over five years ago; and what has Germany done since then? Well, they’ve imported thousands more; according to data sourced from the World Bank, the number of “refugees” living in Germany in 2022 was over two million, which was a 65.28% increase from 2021. How many of those came in from Afghanistan? Are they behind the spike in stabbings too? Or is that just typical of Muslim third-worlders in general?

Is the German government just destined to fall on the wrong side of history? Why do its leaders seemingly always embrace the wrong cause? Back to the Remix item, we learn that the “progressive” politicians “have urged the federal government” to accelerate refugee admissions, “even if this compromises national security.”

Whose interests are these politicians representing?

It’s not rocket science to realize that those conditioned to resort to violence to get a point across are bringing their mindsets with them. I’ve said it before but I’ll say it again: these “cultural enrichers” came to conquer, not contribute.

Image generated by AI.