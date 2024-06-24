Dhimmitude in Germany, where rapists go free and their critics go to jail

Nothing more clearly exposes how European countries have submitted to their Islamic masters than what happened after a Muslim gang rape in Hamburg. This is the West’s future unless it starts pushing back now.

Hamburg is Germany’s second-largest city, a place the Romans first noted as existing in the 2nd century. (I phrased that carefully because it may have existed as a German tribal region long before it came to Roman notice.) By 808, Charlemagne had built a castle to defend it against raiding Slavs. During the Middle Ages, it became an important North Atlantic trading city, and it was a player (on the Protestant side) in the 30 years war.

After the 1848 Revolution, Hamburg adopted several classically liberal policies, such as freedom of the press, assembly, and association. It was, of course, an enthusiastically Nazi city during WWII, and it paid the price for embracing genocidal, antisemitic totalitarianism because the Allies bombed the Hell out of it. After the war, though, with Allied help, it became one of the great European industrial cities. Now, though, having failed to learn the lessons of WWII, it is against becoming a genocidal, antisemitic, totalitarian city.

That’s not entirely Hamburg’s fault. The fault lies in the fact that, after WWII, Germans became so self-abnegatory that they thought it would be a good idea to abandon the good parts of their heritage and, instead, become a welcome mat for Muslim immigrants. (This was helped by the fact that, as good socialists, Germans stopped having babies, so they needed Muslim labor.)

The early Muslim immigrants were Turks, so they were somewhat Westernized, and they came as a mostly controllable trickle, not an overwhelming flood. However, thanks to Angela Merkel’s insane decision in 2015 to open Europe to the Muslim world (something that should have stopped at the Gates of Vienna in 2015), Europe did not get civilized Turks. It got fanatics from Afghanistan, Syria, Lebanon, North Africa, and other countries utterly opposed to Western mores and deeply committed to jihad.

Currently, Hamburg has the largest Afghan community in Germany. Overall, Hamburg’s Muslim population is about 8%. This is a bad deal for Hamburg’s women, given Muslim men’s rape propensities.

According to Michael Haltman’s 2010 summary of Dr. Hammond’s famous analysis of patterns of Muslim immigration, when Muslims are nearly 10% of the population, they will already have worked “to get the ruling government to allow them to rule themselves...under Sharia,” and “they tend to increase lawlessness as a means of complaint about their conditions.” As if to demonstrate the truth behind these conclusions, two months ago, Hamburg’s Muslims were on the march:

This subtle pressure—yield now before we kill you—is working. A truly horrific report has emerged from Hamburg, where gang rapists got a pass, while someone who dared to complain got prison:

A 20-year-old woman in Hamburg, Germany, has been sent to prison after making “hateful” remarks towards a migrant who was involved in the gang rape of a child. The woman is just one of 140 people being investigated for making “harmful comments” towards the rapists. The horrific assault took place in 2020, and involved multiple groups of migrant men independently attacking a 14-year-old girl in Hamburg’s Stadtpark over the course of one night. [snip] The sperm of nine of the men, however, had been successfully recovered from the girl’s body. Five of the men were in possession of German passports, while the remainder were not citizens of Germany. Among those charged, none were of German heritage. The rapists were identified as a Pole, an Egyptian, a Libyan, a Kuwaiti, an Iranian, an Armenian, an Afghan, a Syrian, and a Montenegrin. [snip] However, despite DNA and WhatsApp evidence, eight of the nine men convicted walked free with probation and spent no time in prison at all. The ninth was sentenced to two years and nine months in prison without parole. [snip] Angered by the news of the case, a 20-year-old woman from Hamburg messaged the number through WhatsApp. The unnamed woman called him a “dishonorable rapist pig” and a “disgusting miscarriage.” She added: “Aren’t you ashamed when you look in the mirror?” The targeted rapist then reported the woman to police, and she was charged with sending him insulting messages. The woman has now been convicted and sentenced to a weekend in prison for her remarks — meaning that she will have spent more time in jail than 8 of the 9 rapists. [snip] Authorities in Hamburg are reportedly investigating 140 people for offenses related to issuing “insult, threats, or other detriment” towards the Stadtpark predators.

(I've excised the details of the rape and the trial, but you can read more here.)

In the Muslim world, a dhimmi is a non-Muslim resident in a Muslim state. Dhimmis are second-class citizens with severely limited rights. The raped girl and the outspoken woman are dhimmis. The raping Muslims are their overlords. The window to push back against the state of things is closing.

Meanwhile, here in America, Biden wants to import Gaza residents. Think about those new residents, as well as the existing illegal aliens who are already raping and killing Americans. If you think it can’t happen here, think again:

Then, decide how that will affect your vote in November.