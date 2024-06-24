It’s not just Disney that’s refusing to hire white people; they all are

Last week, James O’Keefe published an undercover video that saw a long-time Disney insider explain that Disney will no longer hire white men in its corporate offices. This week, James Woods published on X two graphics based upon data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showing that it’s not just Disney that is discriminating against whites. Instead, whites are being frozen out of the corporate labor market.

As of the 2020 Census, before Joe Biden’s frantic efforts to import millions of non-white people into America, self-identified whites made up 57.84% of the population. As was to be expected, whites also make up an average of 58% of all people with college degrees, ranging from associate’s degrees to doctorates.

Given white people’s representation in the overall population and their matching representation with academic credentialism, one would think that they’d appear in corporate hiring in the same ratio...that is, around 57-58% of corporate hires.

However, the first inkling we had that this wasn’t the case came last week when James O’Keefe published an undercover interview with Michael Giordano, a Senior Vice President and Team Leader for 20th Century Television, a division of The Walt Disney Company. Giordano freely admitted that Disney simply won’t hire white people...or, more specifically, white men:

During the video, Giordano explained that Disney’s policy, which can be both explicit and implicit, is often that “there’s no way we’re hiring a white man for this.”

But hey! That’s just one guy, and he was trying to impress a date. Guys looking for sex will say just about anything, right?

That’s certainly a defense Disney could make, but the defense runs headlong into some more general US Labor Department statistics about corporate hiring in the United States. This information comes courtesy of James Wood:

The top graphic actually originated with a September 2023 article at Bloomberg, which provides more information about the data:

The US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission requires companies with 100 or more employees to report their workforce demographics every year. Bloomberg obtained 2020 and 2021 data for 88 S&P 100 companies and calculated overall US job growth at those firms. In total, they increased their US workforces by 323,094 people in 2021, the first year after the Black Lives Matter protests — and the most recent year for which this data exists. The overall job growth included 20,524 White workers. The other 302,570 jobs — or 94% of the headcount increase — went to people of color. (Emphasis in original.)

As many of you have probably noticed, the data come from 2021, but do you honestly think anything has changed since then? Under Democrat leadership, whether in politics, media, academia, or popular culture, this is the direction in which America is going.

This direction, incidentally, is a disastrously bad idea. When I look at a situation in which a powerful minority discriminates hard against the majority, I can think of dozens of situations in which the majority eventually has enough. Sometimes, that moment happens peaceably. Too often, tragically, it does not (e.g., Rwanda).

Hiring based on race is also a terrible idea because America’s greatness is tied to being a meritocracy. Sure, we haven’t necessarily achieved this perfect ideal over the years, with some eras being worse than others, but the principle is absolutely right: Hire the best people for the job and encourage up-and-coming generations, regardless of race, color, creed, etc., to be the best. That will truly Make America Great Again.