Chuck Schumer has his ‘hold my burger’ moment

For Father’s Day, Chuck Schumer proudly tweeted out an image of himself grilling burgers at his daughter’s home. It ought to have been a heartwarming, family-friendly tweet. It was, instead, a fiasco, showing how out of touch Schumer and those around him are. What Chuck was doing to those burgers was an obscenity and an offense to Americans.

The tweet is gone now. If you’re a normal person, you’ll quickly understand why:

No, you’re not imagining it. Yes, Chuck Schumer was photographed allegedly having put cheese on a raw hamburger patty sitting on a grill. Who does that?

Nor was this the naïve stupidity of a first-time griller. This was faked from beginning to end. It’s a cold grill, as proven by the fact that the lone piece of cheese is still firm at the corners over the side of the burger. If the grill were hot enough to cook on, that cheese would instantly have begun melting in the corners.

I'm sorry, but why would you put cheese on raw beef and not wait until the beef is fully cooked before adding the cheese? Please don't make me do a breaking news story about how to properly add cheese to a cheeseburger the right way. pic.twitter.com/lPHzCy0EN4 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) June 17, 2024

What that stiff, cold piece of cheese means is that the whole thing is patently, humiliatingly staged. I mean, even the vegans on Chuck’s staff, the ones who took the photo, should have known better. (We here at AT assume they’re vegans because it would go a little way toward explaining the ignorance about cheese and grilled burgers.)

Chuck grew up in Brooklyn and this may indeed be his first grilling experience. However, what’s so awful about the tweet is that it shows his and his staff’s disconnect from ordinary life, as well as their fakery. Both should be antithetical to American voters.

This isn’t the first time a Democrat politician has been caught faking authenticity. Remember Elizabeth Warren’s manifestly phony “I’m a beer drinker” moment?

Sweet irony: Elizabeth Warren drinks beer on Instagram while she berated justice Kavanaugh for liking his

Just when you thought she couldn't embarrass herself anymore than claiming she was 1/1024 not white, she said: "hold my beer"

pic.twitter.com/bTLjAZVJ9V — Rising serpent 🇺🇸 (@rising_serpent) January 2, 2019

And who can forget NY Governor Kathy Hochul, also holding the ritual raw burger, claiming to be grilling despite wearing an immaculate apron that still had the store’s folds in it?

Great day for a barbecue, New York! ☀️🍔🌭 pic.twitter.com/yFrn85lHOW — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) August 7, 2022

All this fakery can’t hide the fact that these politicians feel nothing but disdain for the beer and burger people. We know this because, in their rush to “cancel” CO2, which won’t change the climate but will hand them unlimited power, they want to make burgers illegal. No farting cows, no off-gassing grills. Speaking of gas, this is gaslighting extraordinaire.

One of the greatest things about Trump is his absolute authenticity. What you see is what you get.

Trump never dresses up to pretend to be something else. No matter where he goes, unless he’s on the golf course, he wears his suit or, on dress occasions, a tux. He doesn’t pander down. But he still loves fast food and tacos, so he’s not pandering up, either. Trump is his own man, who can’t be bought and won’t lie about who he is.

Chuckie Schumer, on the other hand...

Image: X screen grab.