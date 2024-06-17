Obama leads doddering Joe off stage, and out pop Democrat social media 'influencers' saying it never happened

If there's any doubt the Biden re-election campaign is fighting the last war, look no further than the internet response to Joe Biden being led off the stage by President Obama and Biden's internet legions riding to his rescue.

Here's what happened over the weekend:

Don’t believe your LYING EYES, the Biden White House says. Didn’t happen!



He’s TOTALLY WITH IT, his incompetent stooges say — you just never get to see it.



They think you’re stupid. https://t.co/rl4hFEwAsz — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 17, 2024

What a sad, pathetic spectacle, the specter of a vigorous, healthy former president, gently leading the current president off stage to ensure he doesn't fall or otherwise hurt himself. His arm is gently placed on his back to guide him. And that tells us a lot about the state of Joe Biden, who days ago wandered off at a G7 meeting and had to be guided back, and who really ought not be running for re-election as president.

But none of this was what the Democrats' army of internet "influencers" had to say.

Here's Collin Rugg's curation of the responses:

HAPPENING NOW: Left-wing influencers say the following video does *not* show Biden freezing up and being led off stage by Obama.



David Hogg: “For the record this did not happen and is a total lie.”



Harry Sisson: “MAGA IS LYING AGAIN. The new lie is that Biden had to be "led off… pic.twitter.com/CXMVoVywV3 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 17, 2024

In short, it didn't happen. You saw the video, but it didn't happen.

Which is even more wretched than the video. It's as if talking points had gone out and at least some of them were on the DNC payroll to influence their large numbers of viewers to defy the evidence of their own eyes. They've been commanded to get their viewers to think that what they thought they saw didn't actually happen.

It's so absurd it almost serves as an identifier of which people the Democrats are paying to influence voters on the web.

To be sure, we don't know which ones are paid, but we do know that Democrats are paying some "influencers" and this would serve their purposes for that task. The thing is, though, this ridiculous claim would be hard to believe otherwise.

Which is pathetic stuff. Viewers are onto this game of influence-the-voters and probably won't be fooled by this past-election tactic. It only works if people don't know you are doing it. But people now do. So this amounts to fighting the last war, suggesting that the Biden campaign is as out of ideas as Joe Biden himself is.

What a sad, sorry story.

Image: Screen shot from Twitter video.