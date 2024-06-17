Three signs that Biden’s campaign is broken at its core, incoherent, and fraudulent

Biden’s campaign seems to be giving up on promoting Biden and is, instead, focused on attacking Trump and his voters. This is because, no matter how much money Biden manages to raise and no matter the media’s efforts on his part, nothing can hide the fact that his campaign is broken, incoherent, and fundamentally fraudulent.

First, the Biden campaign is broken because he has no accomplishments. His nearly four years in office have been one disaster after another, and the comparisons with Trump’s economy, border control / illegal aliens, and foreign policy vastly favor Trump.

That reality was driven home today with the AP story that Biden is about to spend $50 million dollars on pre-debate ad buys. The ads will bypass Biden’s record to focus on the three constitutionally obscene cases brought against Trump in NY:

President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign is spending $50 million through the end of June, a blitz that includes its first television ad trumpeting Donald Trump’s felony conviction and signals that the Democratic incumbent is seeking to make his Republican opponent’s legal woes a bigger issue heading into November. [snip] Besides Trump’s criminal conviction, the ad, titled “Character Matters,” notes the former president also was found liable for sexual assault and financial fraud in separate proceedings.

This plan to focus on Trump’s alleged criminality may be the greatest mistake in marketing since Bud Light and Dylan Mulvany.

Image made using AI.

Second, the Biden campaign doesn’t have a coherent message to justify Biden’s reelection. There is no simple and positive message, like “Make America Great Again” or “A car in every garage and a chicken in every pot.” Or perhaps, “If you want some blow, vote for Joe (and Hunter).”

Instead, the Democrats have been riding for months now on the nonsensical meme that, in order to “save democracy,” they must prevent the people of this country from voting for the candidate of their choice. Their biggest effort in this regard fell apart after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the Colorado Supreme Court for trying to do just that, but Biden still hasn’t given up hope that he might win if it’s only a one-person race.

Most recently, Jack Black, speaking at the Hollywood Fundraiser and looking like he just stepped out of a hippie commune stinking of weed, made this case for destroying democracy to save it:

Democracy will die if people are allowed to vote for their preferred candidate. That Orwell didn't come up with this one first only shows the limits of his imagination. https://t.co/NJ6inOO3TB — S David Sultzer (@s_sultzer) June 17, 2024

Third and last, the claim that Biden is acting as President is a fraud. Whoever is running our country, it is not Biden.

Examples of Biden’s diminished capacity are numerous. The most recent came from the same Hollywood fundraiser, where Obama had to lead a frozen, confused Biden off the stage:

I have been criticized by some for sharing these @POTUS Biden videos which appear almost every day. I have read numerous articles which somehow suggest that the camera angle, the duration of the clip or some form of right wing manipulation explains Biden’s behavior on camera.… https://t.co/n9aAXQGqdZ — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) June 16, 2024

Author Lee Smith, viewing the above, has stated the obvious: “Biden is an avatar for a Shadow Presidency.” Smith believes that Obama is the puppetmaster:

Americans must acclimate themselves to the fact that for the Obama Faction, “President” is a ceremonial role, a figurehead who enacts the policies and preferences of others with much greater and more consequential powers who are unseen and therefore unaccountable. And thus, given the Faction’s control over so many institutions — from media and Big Tech, to Wall Street and the intelligence services — you no longer have any real say over your country, community, or even your family. With the end of sovereignty, begins the age of delirium. The campaign of demoralization is designed to desecrate and defile what you love most. The first defense, then, the first step toward victory, is by giving form to the chaos and naming things: Who is doing what on behalf of which causes, thanks to whose money. Thus, we’ll draw a map of the regime.

When Biden’s flailing campaign fails, this fraudulent presidency must be exposed. America needs to know who exercised the authority presidential authority since January 2021 and, if appropriate, criminal liability needs to be imposed.

Image: YouTube screen grab (edited).

Wolf Howling is a pseudonym.