Chinese secret police organizing illegal immigrant border surges, too

It's no secret that with the open border, criminals are incentivized to enter the U.S. illegally. So are terrorists, as the recent Tajikistan pickups have indicated, in numbers that have soared. So have spies and saboteurs as various cases have demonstrated, and now our military bases are taking in two foreign intruders per week, according to an admiral's statement.

Anyone else?

But of course: The security organs of the Chinese communist state, same people who were last seen opening illegal police stations here in the U.S., some of which apparently are still running, given the lack of news about them.

According to the Daily Caller:

A private social network run by a self-identified Chinese government agent provides illegal immigrants with resources to get into the U.S. and evade border authorities, a Daily Caller News Foundation investigation discovered. The American Self-Guided Tour Channel is a Chinese-language group with over 8,000 members on the encrypted instant messaging platform Telegram that serves as both a forum for discussing Chinese illegal immigration and a hub for documents detailing specific routes to the U.S., a DCNF review of the channel found.

The Caller's illustrated report from Philip Lenczycki was outlined on these tweets:

THREAD



Chinese ‘Police’ Runs Illegal Immigrant Smuggling Group



Pt 1 of @DailyCaller series is here!



The network:

-details illegal immigration paths to the US

-identifies border wall gaps

-provides scripts to answer Border Patrol Qs / gain asylum etchttps://t.co/UtXXZVdRRY — Philip Lenczycki 蔡岳 (@LenczyckiPhilip) June 17, 2024

The Chicom security forces provided maps of travel routes, maps of the holes in the border wall, and coached answers for every illegal border crosser to claim to be an asylum seeker, which will get them waved right through. What they are up to after that is not known, but anyone who thinks it's benign is a boob.

It would square with some of the activity of Chinese migrants illegally crossing into the U.S., more than 30,000 of whom have entered illegally since October 2023 in San Diego County alone.

Remember this tweet?

Are you aware of what's happening in San Diego at The Iris Transit Center?? Many in #lawenforcement believe it's part of an existential threat that America is facing.



This reporter was brave enough to expose it



Reporter: “I felt uncomfortable at the Iris Transit Center. So… pic.twitter.com/OsVXzaN6nu — Mike Netter (@nettermike) May 28, 2024

The Chinese are invading us in broad daylight, and have added taxi service for convenience's sake.

Twitter denizen Mike Netter writes: