June 18, 2024

Chinese secret police organizing illegal immigrant border surges, too

By Monica Showalter

It's no secret that with the open border, criminals are incentivized to enter the U.S. illegally. So are terrorists, as the recent Tajikistan pickups have indicated, in numbers that have soared. So have spies and saboteurs as various cases have demonstrated, and now our military bases are taking in two foreign intruders per week, according to an admiral's statement.

Anyone else?

But of course: The security organs of the Chinese communist state, same people who were last seen opening illegal police stations here in the U.S., some of which apparently are still running, given the lack of news about them.

According to the Daily Caller:

A private social network run by a self-identified Chinese government agent provides illegal immigrants with resources to get into the U.S. and evade border authorities, a Daily Caller News Foundation investigation discovered.

The American Self-Guided Tour Channel is a Chinese-language group with over 8,000 members on the encrypted instant messaging platform Telegram that serves as both a forum for discussing Chinese illegal immigration and a hub for documents detailing specific routes to the U.S., a DCNF review of the channel found.

The Caller's illustrated report from Philip Lenczycki was outlined on these tweets:

  

 

The Chicom security forces provided maps of travel routes, maps of the holes in the border wall, and coached answers for every illegal border crosser to claim to be an asylum seeker, which will get them waved right through. What they are up to after that is not known, but anyone who thinks it's benign is a boob.

It would square with some of the activity of Chinese migrants illegally crossing into the U.S., more than 30,000 of whom have entered illegally since October 2023 in San Diego County alone.

Remember this tweet?

 

 

The Chinese are invading us in broad daylight, and have added taxi service for convenience's sake.

Twitter denizen Mike Netter writes:

Are you aware of what's happening in San Diego at The Iris Transit Center?? Many in #lawenforcement believe it's part of an existential threat that America is facing. This reporter was brave enough to expose it Reporter: “I felt uncomfortable at the Iris Transit Center. So you have thousands of illegal foreigners being bused in, shuttled in, and then dropped on the street. They hang out. They're military aged men. NGO operatives come and charge their cell phones, give them water, take them to the Ramada Inn or to the San Diego International Airport. But then there is a large constituency of Chinese men who wait for other unofficial Chinese men who act as a taxi service to come and pick up only Chinese nationals. And because we are a sanctuary state, we have no idea where they are taking them or why there's this collaborative effort, but that's what's happening.” That’s not alarming at all.
Which sounds like a very organized effort, done right under our noses, courtesy of Joe Biden's open border.
 
It's outrageous, really. Chinese spies have been spectacularly active with Chinese migrants pretending they're after the American dream. When one of these immigrant goobers they "recruited" as a spy while in the Navy to steal manuals and other material for the Chinese military got his U.S. citizenship, the Chicoms cynically congratulated him.
 
And Chinese spies are hardly in just the illegal immigrant community -- they're in the universities, in the Navy, in the community groups, certainly in Congress as Rep. Eric Swalwell can explain, and among the criminals.
 
Why the Chinese secret police would want to spirit people into the U.S. illegally is strange and sinister. It doesn't seem to be a money-making operation for them although there's a chance it is. More likely, they are getting people in place to harass real dissidents who've been granted authentic asylum here, harass Chinese immigrants, legal and illegal, to do their bidding, or the relatives back home would get it, and conduct sabotage and espionage operations in the U.S., infiltrating our institutions, our government, our businesses and research institutions, as well as sending a message back home to China's oppressed people that there is no refuge.
 
And as Bill Melugin at Fox News has noted, they are still coming in big numbers in San Diego County, some rolled in just yesterday:

 

 

 
It's obviously something that needs to get hosed out. Who are these people and what is their mission?
 
Who was the owner of that cellphone, and where is he -- that ought to be a matter of top national priority. Every last Chinese migrant should be photographed and fingerprinted to identify the security forces among them, or better still, none of them should be let into the country at all.
 
There's a reason China is not taking its migrants back the way, say, Mexico, does, as they listed as "hard to remove" and therefore, benefit from catch and release.
 
The reason is simple: China sent them here, because China wants them here. Every last one of them should be sent back.
 
