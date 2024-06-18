Dear World: Yes, everyone is wrong and Israel alone is right

Zionist prophet Ze’ev Jabotinsky said many years ago, "The past lays a railroad track for the future."

Jabotinsky once asked, "'Everybody is wrong and you alone are right?' No doubt this question springs by itself to the reader's lips and mind. It is customary to answer this with apologetic phrases to the effect that I fully respect public opinion, that I bow to it, that I was glad to make concessions... All this is unnecessary, and all this is untrue. You cannot believe in anything in the world, if you admit even once that perhaps your opponents are right, and not you. This is not the way to do things. There is but one truth in the world, and it is all yours. If you are not sure of it, stay at home; but if you are sure, don't look back, and it will be your way."

As Jabotinsky said, “What is important is what you are demanding; what is important is in whose name it is being demanded. If the demand is presented in the name of a great mass of people, it is important that that mass itself make it clear from time to time that it is seriously interested in the subject. What is important is patience and stamina; and one of the most important factors is that the spokesman stating the case should be capable of stating it clearly as well as politely.”

All of these things are true in June 2024 and they will always be true when it comes to the Jewish people.

This week, Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said “no” to a proposal that France, the United States, and Israel would form a contact group to work on defusing escalating tensions with Hezb’allah on the northern border. As Gallant said, “As we fight a just war, defending our people. France has adopted hostile policies against Israel. In doing so, France ignores the atrocities committed by Hamas against Israeli children, women, and men. Israel will not be a party to the trilateral framework proposed by France.”

Rightfully, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently said, “If Israel has to stand alone, we will stand alone. If we need to, we will fight with our fingernails. But we have much more than our fingernails.”

The reality is that Israel is at odds with much of the world as Jews are in danger worldwide -- and as American and western interests are in great danger worldwide.

The U.S. is delusional when lecturing Israel on a two-state solution. There is no support in Israel for a two-state solution, we have no one to talk to and we have compromised more than enough. Gaza in 2005 was a compromise for peace, which resulted in October 7th. Now, we are asked to compromise again and reward the attacks of 10/7. Won’t happen in this independent Jewish state.

Israel knows we have to sometimes fight alone, as history has shown us. The reality is that Israel and the Jewish people have throughout history had hardship.

As Jabotinsky noted, “We hold that Zionism is moral and just. And since it is moral and just, justice must be done, no matter whether Joseph or Simon or Ivan or Achmed agree with it or not.”

Dear World: Yes, Everyone is Wrong and We Alone Are Right. We Are The Jewish people. We will keep doing what is best for us and that’s all. Live with it -- or don’t.

Ronn Torossian is an entrepreneur, author, and philanthropist.

