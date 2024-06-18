MSNBC op-ed touts dads who have aborted their babies

A recent op-ed on MSNBC.com, by Danielle Campoamor, a freelance “journalist,” was titled “Happy Father’s Day to the men who weren’t ready to be dads.” Say what?

The piece was a tribute to all the men who have encouraged and supported women who aborted their babies. A Father’s Day tribute to those men who helped kill their babies. Why not say “Happy Arbor Day to all you serial arsonists” or “A very merry Christmas to Satanists everywhere”?

Have we really sunk to this level of callousness, immorality, and insanity? In such a short period of time? The answer, sadly, is “yes.” Were there a day celebrating people who are pro-life, this would be like saying, “Happy Pro-Life Day to all the mass murderers out there.” But there isn’t such a thing as Pro-Life Day, because that would be silly or weird or something.

The repulsive piece cites Jennifer Reich, a professor of sociology at the University of Colorado, “who told The New York Times in 2022: ‘Everybody benefits when individuals can control their own reproduction.’” This just in: Everybody can control his own reproduction...without resorting to abortion. Easily, in fact. Just don’t have intercourse if you are unwilling to support a child. That’s it. And, unlike an abortion, it doesn’t cost anything and works every time.

The piece refers to abortion as “a form of family planning.” Yes, just as murder is “a form of population control.”

The author noted that one father told her: “I wouldn’t be a father without abortion. Before we met, both my wife and I had experiences with abortion. ... If we had not been able to terminate an unwanted pregnancy, we wouldn’t be happily married with a 5-year-old. It would have taken both of our lives in completely different directions.” Abortion didn’t make him a father. And calling a pregnancy “unwanted” makes it sound like an outbreak of mold or genital warts. One thing is certain: it took his baby’s life in a different direction...by ending it. I could have stopped after stating, “It took his baby’s life.”

Campoamor opines that “men benefit hugely from access to abortion care.” (“Abortion care”?) Yes, men “benefit hugely” by not having to take responsibility — financial, emotional, or otherwise — for their actions. They can continue to be randy pigs if they like.

Except...real men don’t do that. And any “benefit” is more than offset by a loss of pride, decency, dignity, and soul, whether they know it or not.

Abortion kills more than just the baby. Men who support it so as not to be inconvenienced deserve no praise. And no quarter.

Image via Pxfuel.