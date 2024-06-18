Much is being written and spoken about regarding possible forms of leftist driven chaos this summer leading up to the election. Due to their worsening prospects of winning back the executive branch, it may be time for them to shake things up (again). The question is, how? Will they usher in WWIII by playing “poke the bear” with Russia? Will they employ their merry band of useful idiots -- Antifa, BLM, the rainbow brigade and other terrorist cabals, to instigate widespread “peaceful protests” (also known as riots)? Will they replace the old and senile Patriarch of Partisanship at the eleventh hour? Will they fabricate tall tales on election night to close polling stations or pull the plug on ballot counting in the middle of the night? Will they escalate their relentless lawfare and persecution of the purveyor of their incurable TDS? Will they release a “new and improved” virus from the Wuhan Lab? Will they release the Kraken? Will they do everything, everywhere, all at once?

The real shame about all this guessing is that we have to do it in the first place. The Left never stops scheming, plotting backup plans for backup plans just to cover all the bases. Since they never let a good crisis go to waste, it behooves them to create multiple crises to keep the momentum going, kind of like those plate spinners from the old Ed Sullivan show. While you’re concentrating on one spinning around, more keep appearing on every side.

The truth is that America has grown bedlam weary from all this leftist-driven chaos. Crime, border invasion, illegal executive orders, economic manipulation and all-round injustice have led to abject cynicism toward the workings of this administration. Common sense has been replaced with brain-dead ideas and edicts. Legislation that was unimaginable a few years ago has been pushed through without due attention or adequate discussion. We cannot trust “the science” anymore or any information disseminated by formerly trusted sources. Laws and regulations all seem to result in the demonization of the opposition, the rewarding of bad players and the overall weakening of the country. It’s really gotten old.

The systematic mayhem is by design and will continue as long as the Left is in charge. We may not know the exact forms it will take on, but there are no doubts who the perpetrators are.

