Gaslighted again: After Biden announces border crackdown, Border Patrol told to go back to catch-and-release

Does the gaslighting ever stop with Joe Biden?

Less than a week after Joe Biden announced a border crackdown, the Washington Examiner, reports that the Border Patrol has been told to let the illegals flow on in:

EXCLUSIVE — U.S. Border Patrol agents in Southern California have been instructed to admit migrants from far-off countries rather than place them in removal proceedings, a move that goes against the White House’s Tuesday ban on asylum-seekers. A government document given to federal law enforcement in San Diego, California, following President Joe Biden’s executive order to keep migrants from seeking asylum in the United States advises that migrants from all but six of the more than 100 countries in the Eastern Hemisphere be released into the United States rather than deported. The instruction contradicts what senior Biden administration officials told reporters in a call on Tuesday would be the case for migrants from Eastern Hemisphere countries who traveled through multiple countries without seeking asylum in order to reach the U.S., referred to as extra-hemispheric migrants.

The reporter for the story, Anna Giaritelli, posted the actual memo here:

Absurdities abound in this order, too, likely brought on by treaty obligations, but absurd nevertheless: Anyone from the Eastern Hemisphere, with the exception of six countries, including Moldova and Georgia, gets let out into the U.S. on his own recognizance, or with a "notice to appear," both arrangements which are done on the honor system.

Illegal border crossers from places like Somalia, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran, China, Turkmenistan, Turkey, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, the People's Republic of Congo, Mauritania, Niger, Mali, Libya and other mostly hostile or low-development countries will continue to get let in no matter what.

But Moldovans are another story, gotta watch those Moldovans every minute. Apparently, the Moldovans will get detained unless they can persuade the Border Patrol that they are really Ukrainians or Romanians, which wouldn't be hard to do, particularly with migrants aware that they get rewarded more if they throw away their identification cards.

Many Western Hemisphere nationals are getting let in on own recognizance, too. Mexicans are told to make voluntary returns (VR), or get into expedited removal (ER), and the usual suspects from Venezuela, Nicaragua, Cuba, Haiti, as well as the Northern Triangle, will get expedited removal or in some cases "withdrawal" which appears to be similar to voluntary return. With so many other pathways for them brought on by Joe Biden through his CBPOne app, his mass parole programs and other entries, not that many are coming anyway.

But anyone else -- from Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Dominican Republic, Chile, and more, gets let in, same as the Somalis, Libyans, Syrians, Turks, Mauritanians, and Afghans, business as usual on the open border with friendly Border Patrol agents now turned into checkout clerks.

All of this stands in startling contrast to Joe Biden's national speech declaring a clampdown on the border and "immediate and fast consequences" for illegal border crossers.

According to the New York Times, six days ago Biden was saying this:

In remarks at the White House, Mr. Biden said he was forced to take executive action because Republicans had blocked bipartisan legislation that had some of the most significant border security restrictions Congress had considered in years. “We must face a simple truth,” said the president, who was joined by a group of lawmakers and mayors from border communities. “To protect America as a land that welcomes immigrants, we must first secure the border and secure it now.”

Now we learn that the border stays open for huge numbers of migrants because Biden refuses to detain them, as the law requires, and would rather continue the catch-and-release policy to ensure the border flow.

What a liar this creature is. As the left wrung its hands over the supposed crackdown and called him 'Trump,' he never meant a word of it. Border's still open and no surprise, the illegals are still flowing on in.

