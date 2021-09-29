Democrats plan to resurrect Kamala Harris’s reputation

The Hill, which often serves as a mouthpiece for Democrat press releases, has written an article stating that “Democrats see Harris as a major player in midterms.” When it comes to Harris’s moribund reputation, Dems want us to think of Jesus raising Lazarus from the dead but saving Harris is more like Mel Brook’s Young Frankenstein and “Abby Normal’s brain.”

Kamala’s lack of national viability made itself known during the Democrat primaries in 2019 when Harris dropped out without even breaking the 4% barrier in the polls and with zero delegates.

Biden presumably picked Harris as his running mate for three reasons: She was black-ish; she’s female; and, most importantly, she wouldn’t outshine Biden and might be an insurance policy against efforts to oust him under the 25th Amendment.

Since she’s been in office, Kamala has been a disaster. Monica Showalter’s astute posts about Kamala Harris tell the story. Here are just a few of the highlights:

Already in December 2020, perhaps as Democrats had their “Oh, my God! What have we done?” moment about getting Biden into the White House, there was the first of several desperate efforts to build Kamala up. This wasn’t helped by the fact that Kamala was mostly window dressing, standing behind Joe, wearing her little mask, like Death waiting for a turn.

In March, as Biden’s disastrous open border policy began to take shape, he appointed Kamala his “border czar.” And again, there was a push to resurrect her reputation. Kamala showed unusual initiative by ignoring the border and focusing on renovating the Veep’s mansion.

By April, even the Democrat cheerleaders in the media were wondering “Where in the world is Kamala Harris (and why isn’t she at the border)?” Jen Psaki, who may not like Kamala, covered for her by saying that Harris, who had bopped off to a Chicago bakery, was just like other Americans in Chicago, in that “she got a snack.”

A week later, Harris announced her solution to the border problem: She was going to Latin America to hunt down “root causes.” As for the border itself...meh! Two weeks after that, Kamala explained that El Salvador needed to have an independent judiciary, an interesting statement from a politician whose party fanatically wants to pack the United States Supreme Court. Meanwhile, Kamala avoided that border over which she allegedly presided as czar.

While Kamala dodged and weaved on the border, it emerged that people don’t like working for her. Apparently, like all people over their heads, she’s mean to and tries to blame the staff that can’t compensate for her inadequacies. (Her Secret Service agents suffer too.)

Because Kamala had failed so well as border czar, Joe promoted her to voting rights czar. Her aides allegedly panicked and then panicked some more. They were on to something because her trip to Latin America was a P.R. disaster. Her staff engaged in CYA behavior, stating that they were “perplexed” about her performance.

In early June, as border czar, Kamala told illegal aliens “do not come.” Well, that should stop them...NOT. Still, at the end of June, when Trump threatened to get to the border first, Kamala finally announced a visit. She carefully avoided going to the site of illegal border crossing and, of course, she blamed Trump for everything.

Eventually, even a true believer like Ezra Klein had to admit that Kamala is incompetent. And so, in July, there was another effort to reboot Kamala’s popularity. It’s hard, though, when you have a Veep (and voting rights czar) who boasts about talking with Republicans about the Dems’ “reform” bill but can’t name anyone with whom she’s spoken.

In August, there was another effort to improve Kamala’s reputation. Again, though, she made it difficult, performing horribly in Asia, including wiping her hand after shaking the hand of the South Korean president.

And always, always, there’s that crazed, manic cackle. Plus the fact that her popularity is lousy. Very lousy.

With that history, it’s laughable when The Hill claims that “Democrats expect Vice President Harris to be a major player in revving up the party’s liberal base ahead of next year’s midterm elections.” She’s obnoxious, incompetent and, outside of rabid Third Wave feminist circles, disliked.

When a single Democrat pollster, a Harris ally, and a White House official sing her praises, no one should be impressed. Instead, there’s a strong odor of desperation when The Hill assures readers that “Democrats see Harris as uniquely positioned to drive up turnout among young people and women....”

Currently, Kamala’s only advantage is that no one is yet hollering “F*** Veep Harris” at sports events and concerts. As between a corrupt and senile president and an incompetent and unpleasant veep, it’s to be hoped that neither of them gets out the Democrat vote in the 2024 midterms.

Image: Kamala Harris. YouTube screen grab (edited).