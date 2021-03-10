The build-up begins: Biden plans a Kamala Harris road show

Doddery old Joe Biden isn't even trying to hide it anymore. His gaffes and garble are soaring to orbit. The faraway look in his eyes is growing dimmer. The public is noticing.

He called himself a transition president. He presumably joked that he'd resign if he ever disagreed with Harris. But much sooner than anyone thought, a Hollywood style starlet build-up for Vice President Kamala Harris is beginning as if to prepare the public for his replacement.

Start with this International Women's Day tweet from someone at the controls of the Twitter account of senile old Joe:

Which, to anyone who knows the history of Kamala Harris, comes off as kind of grotesque. Biden's message of her as an example to all the little girls is to be born pretty, attach yourself as mistress to a powerful older married man, sleep your way to the top, then move on to attach yourself to the next older man, one who needs your skin color next to him to gain street cred with the woke. Merit, hard work, intellectual heft, those don't matter. Just sleep your way to the top and you'll be billed a hero to all the little girls out there. Which, coming from handsy Joe, is creepy.

As for the two female generals also featured in the tweety, Army Lt. Gen. Laura Richardson and Air Force Gen. Jacqueline D. Van Ovost, whether they were promoted on merit instead of being born female, is anyone's guess. Biden has already shown that he's all about skin color and sex to maintain appearances, leading to some crazy incompetent appointments. Merit is something else, and if the two women are people of merit, Joe's administration has undercut them, placing them in the same bin as #HeelsUpHarris.

But Biden's aim seems to be to foster a presidential transition. Harris is everywhere with him, as if to appeal to black voters that he's not the insensitive old white guy given to making racially insensitive statements, which he is, but actually a placeholder for Kamala.

As here:

I don’t recall anytime in American Presidential history where a VP has hovered so much behind a President.



And he seems to be delegating the presidential responsibilities of duty to her. The White House put this vague palaver out on March 9:

Vice President Kamala Harris spoke today with Prime Minister Erna Solberg of Norway, and affirmed her commitment to deepening the strong alliance between Norway and the United States. Vice President Harris and Prime Minister Solberg agreed on the importance of standing together to support human rights and shared democratic values. They agreed to cooperate bilaterally and multilaterally to advance global health, particularly the well-being of women and girls. Vice President Harris and Prime Minister Solberg also discussed the need for close coordination on COVID-19, climate change, and the Arctic. The Vice President thanked the Prime Minister for Norway’s close security partnership with the United States and generous contributions to development and health security efforts around the world.

It gets worse: Biden also is putting on this strange event described by Politico:

Did they say "featuring?" They're about to run a road show featuring Kamala Harris?

It sounds like Cher's famous 1971 song, "Gypsies, Tramps and Thieves." Is she the 'mama' role in those famous lyrics?

It's all pretty shocking. Kamala Harris is a giggly radical leftist of long proven phoniness, ambition, corruption, and dishonesty. She was pinned as a phony by Democratic voters in the Iowa Caucus as recently as 2019. leading to her dropout as a presidential candidate for the 2020 election. Now senile Joe is lining her up to be president, featuring her in a road show, and comparing her to generals?

It's a complete clown show, but it's also worrisome. Democrats had to have known that Biden was not up to the job but hid him in the basement and from the public until they could get the power they wanted, by fair means or foul, and there's ample reason to think it was foul. Joe really was a senile old puppet, possibly medicated to survive his debate appearances and now the transition is on, the foisting of an unable-to-stand-on-her own vice president on the public, the same woman who failed to win a single electoral vote.

They seem to be moving toward this now, and it's going at rapid pace. Yet no questions about this are being asked in the press, in what would have to be the most despicable power grab piled on an earlier power grab in the history of the U.S. republic.

