Clean-up on Aisle 2: White House scrambles to salvage flailing Kamala Harris

On Kamala Harris, looks like some sort of salvage operation has begun for this Biden administration shipwreck.

That's evident enough in two stories from swamp-beltway media, using named and unnamed sources, both of which say the same thing:

There's Axios:

Top White House officials are mobilizing to defend Vice President Kamala Harris amid a gusher of leaks about dysfunction and infighting in her office. Driving the news: White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain told Axios in a statement: "The President's trust and confidence in her is obvious when you see them in the Oval Office together." Biden senior adviser Cedric Richmond said in an interview late Thursday night: "It’s a whisper campaign designed to sabotage her."

and, there's The Hill:

Longtime associates, friends, and White House aides defended Tina Flournoy Thursday, after the chief of staff to Kamala Harris came under criticism for creating an insular environment in the vice president’s office that has caused departures, finger-pointing and a chaotic work environment. Flournoy has a close-working relationship with Harris and has helped her successfully navigate the early months of the vice presidency and helped manage a young staff that is mostly new to Harris, according to more than a dozen sources who talked to The Hill.

The upshot of which is 'Can they Save Kamala' in time to get her ready for her closeup in 2024.

Which is stupid. The focus in both pieces is on staff and whether they are young, incompetent, chaotic, or out to get her. Several notations in both pieces note that Kamala's staff is young and inexperienced, not mentioning that maybe there's a reason for that -- that Kamala is a hellish boss, and can't keep staff. The staff who are there are like Flight Lieutenant Jerry Rawlings of Ghana -- in the top spots only because all the bigfeet above them were chased or killed off.

Essentially, the problem is not staff but Kamala herself, a disaster in the public arena and a disaster behind the scenes incapable of even basic management such as a McDonald's manager is able to do.

That matters because she's also the heir apparent for the Democrats for the highest office in the land, and, as Axios notes, someone they can't get rid of now:

Harris would be the presumptive nominee if Biden didn't run. Administration sources believe it would be nearly impossible to unseat the first African American woman vice president. Yet many Democrats, including some current senior administration officials, are concerned she could not defeat whomever the Republican Party puts up — even if it were Donald Trump.

Yet even Ezra Klein thinks she's incompetent. Politico and Vogue sure do. Politico did a full-frontal expose about the "toxic work environment' of Harris's staff office where staffers feel they are "treated like s***", while Vogue did a blackhanded slam at Kamala by running a stupid-looking picture of her on their cover wearing sneakers which was not what they promised to her that they would run, and after that, did a gushy profile of Harris's unelected rival for power, Jill Biden, just this month.

Yet according to Axios, the anonymous sources are saying this:

One Democratic operative tells Axios' Alayna Treene that most Democrats aren't saying, "'Oh, no, our heir apparent is f***ing up, what are we gonna do?’ It's more that people think, 'Oh, she’s f***ing up, maybe she shouldn't be the heir apparent.'"

Sounds like they would like to get rid of her, want to start over, but can't say so openly.

Which shows what a rat's nest of discord the Biden administration really is. This kind of backbiting and defense is going to be going on all through the Biden administration, with quite possibly the power struggle not just about 2024, but about the 25th Amendment, which is about getting rid of senile Joe for presidential "incapacity." Harris's forces may be plotting that, and Team Jill, playing "Mrs. Wilson" may be leading the reaction and underhanded attacks.

The named Bidenites, officially defending Kamala, though, are playing to the low-information voters to say all is well with Team Biden, if not trying desperately to preserve the broader prospects of the Democrat party.

Both characters, Joe and Kamala, were serious mistakes for the Democrats, both were bad candidates to start with, yet both are in power now and want to retain it. Now the fast-sinking Harris is subject to this salvage effort from the Bidenites, and it's not a very strong effort.

That's what happens when voters are not permitted to exert their native wisdom, and winnow out bad candidates, and a president and running mate get there by fraud instead of a fair election. Neither would have been there had the election been conducted honestly, both are there by the skin of their teeth on a foundation of lies. So of course, both are there problematically, their illegitimacy clear in their obvious flaws and incompetence now that they are in office. And sure enough, there's constant under-the-surface battles bubbling out, which should continue.

The scrambling, though, to save Kamala, is kind of embarrassing.

Photo illustration by Monica Showalter with use of screen shot from MSNBC via shareable YouTube, processed with FotoSketcher, and a Pixabay / Pixabay License image.