Kamala Harris ignores border, focuses on mansion renovations

Kamala Harris, who is famous for her giggling, is suddenly frowning these days.

Reportedly, she's upset at the speed of vice presidential mansion renovations, and somehow being homeless at Blair House, is frustrated with 'living out of suitcases.'

According to her sometime shopping buddies over at CNN:

It has been more than two months since Kamala Harris was sworn in as vice president of the United States, a historic moment for the country, as Harris is the first woman and the first woman of color to hold the second highest office in the land. Yet, Harris -- along with her husband, Georgetown Law professor Douglas Emhoff -- is still, ostensibly, living out of suitcases, unable to move into the private residence reserved for the vice president because it's still undergoing renovations. It's unclear why the renovations are taking so long, said one administration official, but it's a situation that has left Harris increasingly and understandably bothered, according to several people who spoke to CNN about her situation. "She is getting frustrated," said another administration official, noting with each passing day the desire to move in to her designated house -- a stately, turreted mansion two-and-a-half miles from the White House -- grows more intense. The second couple continues to live in temporary housing at Blair House, the President's official guest quarters, just across Pennsylvania Avenue from the White House.

She's upset at living out of suitcases? At the luxury digs of Blair House, which has its own hair salon? There's a solution for that -- she can move back into her own $1.7 million condo down the road off ritzy Dupont Circle, bought by her and her husband as part of their $8 million real estate portfolio. The photos here show that it's actually pretty nice.

She can go to that one and not feel so very .... homeless.

Kamala the Phony has lots of ways of proving herself as that, and this public housing kvetch is just her latest instance..

One question that remains up for grabs is whether she actually ordered the renovations on the vice presidential mansion, which, as a historic house built in 1893, will always take longer. Some sources report that she did, wanting a fancy gourmet kitchen. CNN, citing a Harris spokewoman, says she didn't . There are some chimney renovations they're working on, for sure. Hope those are up to greenie environmental snuff. as people in California on her watch were no longer permitted to burn wood in chimneys.

As for the kitchen, Harris has advertised herself as liking to cook. She did this stunt making Jamaican food she couldn't have learned at daddy's knee, given that her parents were divorced, and in a fresh factory-folded apron, making many question whether she really did like to cook, or just liked Instagram pictures showing her cooking.

Here's another thing to raise doubts: CNN said she was a frequent patron of Stachowski's Market in Georgetown (which would be mighty convenient to walk to from her Dupont Circle condo). A look at the menu shows $16 pre-made sandwiches, and $9 pre-made salads. There is a small meat counter for sure, serving gourmet fancies such as duck confit, lobster , soppressata, and duck pate. Guess that's everyday food for her. But it appears from the Yelp page that most of what they are about is being a deli. As in, "don't have to cook."

Way down in the piece, CNN reports that Kamala seems to be visiting the vice presidential mansion a lot and checking up on the renovations. It's apparently how she occupies her time. It wouldn't be surprising if she did, her niece Meena, seems to spend all her time on Instagramming herself in various "lifestyle" settings. Given Kamala's trivial giggliness, it might be the family culture.

What it's not is doing actual work. Especially not the work she's actually getting paid for. Breitbart News reports that Kamala is dodging the responsibilities of the big task to stanch the border that had been fobbed off on her by addled Joe Biden

Vice President Kamala Harris is dodging a Wednesday request by President Joe Biden to bolster the enforcement of migration laws in Mexico and Latin American countries. On March 24, in a televised statement, Biden directed Harris to get the Mexican and Central American governments to forcibly block poor migrants moving towards the United States. Biden said: “The Vice President … agreed to lead our diplomatic effort and work with those nations to accept returnees and enhance migration enforcement at their borders — at their borders.” [emphasis added] Biden said that Harris would work with “the countries that need help in stemming the movement of so many folks, stemming the migration to our southern border,” and added that it was a “tough job.” On Friday, Symone Sanders, Harris’s press secretary, redefined the request. “The president asked the vice president to take on the diplomatic effort, with Mexico and countries in the northern triangle to address the root causes of migration,” she said. “There are many reasons that move these folks to make this dangerous journey.” “This is an amazing dismissal by a vice president of her president in a very public fashion,” said Ken Cuccinelli, who served as deputy homeland security chief under President Donald Trump. “I cannot ever remember seeing this happen before.”

There's speculation that her party doesn't want this issue resolved at all, and instead seeks to import Democrat voters. I'm a little skeptical. I think the job was too big for Joe, it was cutting into his poll numbers, and Kamala was only interested in her living quarters with not much else to do. President Obama fobbed it off on Joe, and now Joe was kicking the can down the line to Kamala in a bid to keep her busy and out of mischief. I argued that here

But Kamala, it turns out is, way too lazy to get involved in actual work, the hard work of negotiating with Latin countries for some kind of border enforcement to pull the Biden/Harris administration's chestnuts out of the fire for them and their self-created crisis. Kamala will never command respect from such people, not just for her administration's fecklessness, but from her own giggling and history of sleeping her way to the top. They've seen this type before -- in names like ... Isabel and Evita.