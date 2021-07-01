Ezra Klein admits it: Kamala Harris is incompetent

Not for the first time, Ezra Klein, a youthful hipster leftist writer favored by the elites, has said more than he probably intended to.

Get a load of this from Fox News:

New York Times columnist Ezra Klein feels President Biden is making life too difficult for Vice President Kamala Harris and feels she should be given simpler tasks to enhance her reputation, but critics on both sides quickly found problems with his argument. "Kamala Harris will probably be the Democratic nominee in 24 or 28. Biden's team should be giving her portfolios that make it likelier she'll win. Instead they're giving her impossible problems that will likely become liabilities," Klein tweeted.

Which is exactly the same as saying she should be put at the little table. She should be given training wheels. She should be praised for her finger-paint pictures.

She's not up to the job.

Which is an amazingly idiotic thing to say since he wants to make her president anyway. Why should someone who can't achieve presidential tasks be president at all? Someone who can't solve the border crisis and isn't even trying, is, in his book, somehow meant for bigger things.

His idea though, is to give her smaller tasks? The way it's done when some incompetent is demoted? Wow.

Harris is a textbook case of someone in C. Northcote Parkinson's observation who's reached her "level of incompetence," a level she reached long ago actually. She's been promoted and promoted, and now she's unable to do her job with any leadership, so she's set to stay just where she is under normal conditions. Achievers get bigger tasks. Underperformers get lesser ones, that's human behavior in any organization. Even bin Laden only promoted the best, from his point of view. China and Russia, whose leaders rule by holding onto power, wouldn't dream of anything as stupid as this.

Ezra, though,would. By his statement, he seems to be seeking a kakistocracy, rule by the worst instead of the best with his call to give Harris little tasks more suited to her limited ability.

After all, Klein seems to think the border surge is intractable. Never mind that President Trump solved it with one hand tied behind his back as leftists gummed up his every effort to fix it with their junk lawsuits and obstructions. Trump fixed it anyway, with great determination, in a model of competent crisis management.

It was only Joe and his idiocies undoing all that Trump achieved that brought the mess we are in. Latin American presidents, in Mexico, Guatemala and elsewhere have repeatedly pointed out this very fact.

Solving the crisis can be done very easily by restoring Trump's achievements. But Harris, who is a cog in the administration that created the problem, somehow can't do it. So now the problem is claimed by Klein and others to be "impossible" which is beyond Harris's capabilities.

Harris actually has no capabilities and the reason for that is clear enough: Every step up the rung of her political ladder was based on sucking up to some older man, not performing well in some job or another.

She got her leg up in politics by serving as Willie Brown's mistress. After that, she got cozy with Barack Obama. She was pals with unlikeable Hillary Clinton. She was always looking for her next job, as those in her circle have told the press. Now that there's just Joe, with his vindictive wife Jill probably leaking on her (as Andrea Widburg in this terrific post noted), those tactics don't work anymore. She's out of tricks now, but holds the strategic high ground. She's now Biden's apparent chosen successor, so there's no getting rid of her. She's just waiting now for the passage of time to have the presidency handed to her, which explains her lack of interest in accomplishing anything serious.

So she doesn't have a single success to her name. Her successes are in charming older men to get better jobs, not in governing well with a track record to show for it.

So now Klein wants her to have some little tasks, in order to claim some kind of record of achievement. He knows there's a problem. yet he's convinced she must be president anyway, perhaps to make him feel virtuous for electing a "historic first."

He can't bring himself to admit that maybe Kamala herself is the problem. And now it's getting embarrassing.

Image: Gage Skidmore, via Flickr // CC BY-SA 2.0