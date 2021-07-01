Video: Vietnamese-American state legislator schools a smug, smirking leftist about communism

Is there some sort of express route to Congress? If so, put Arizona's state legislator Quang Ngyuen on the first car to Washington.

Here's the survivor of the Vietnam War and its hideous communist aftermath schooling today's leftists in a now-viral video:

Tucson Dem State Rep Daniel Hernandez mocked the dangers of communism and claimed white supremacy is a bigger threat. GOP State Rep Quang Nguyen escaped communism but not before communists killed members of his family. He put Hernandez in his place. @GarretLewis #QuangNguyen pic.twitter.com/5als2YlGQW — Brett R. Smith (@BrettRSmith76) June 29, 2021

Like the young Venezuelan woman who put out a video about statue-toppling, and the Chinese lady who advised a Virginia school board about the Cultural Revolution, Nguyen's a truth-teller, someone who has lived and experienced socialism firsthand, sees the need to educate, and calmly teaches them the truth. The video is especially satisfying since his opponent is a fat, smug, flippant Arizona representative leftist who mocks the specter of communism and then claims that the real enemy is "white supremacy."

Three things intensify Nguyen's presentation to the rest of us and they're not small things:

One, he's extremely eloquent, a very polished speaker, and tells of the socialist horrors as a personal story. Here's what those who have heard him speak are saying.

Two, he's a Trump-style fighter, not letting the left get away with its customary narrative lies. That's rather new, first seen in the era of Trump, and obviously he's learned from the master. He's countering and fighting these soft-communism leftists in a way that must have surprised them. They're more accustomed to steamrolling over people with such experience assuming no one will ever fight back. They certainly were "surprised" by Nguyen's electoral victory a couple of years back. The rest of us, now that we've heard him, can see what was going on and with speaking talents like that, his victory could be no surprise.

Three, he's addressing lefties in language they understand. He's turning their own tactics about 'personal stories' and "my truth" and saying "don't mock me" and speaking of his right to be heard -- with alacrity. taking an actual page from lefty tactics, and using it like a captured weapon on them Something like this can only leave leftists speechless when they run into it. Expect them to start getting obsessed with him in the future because he's made them look so bad.

Someone like this has a bright future in the GOP Congress of tomorrow. The GOP should do all it can to promote him and support his further political ambitions if he has any. Congress desperately needs a conservative like him in the age of the wokester Squad. He'd fry them up for breakfast should he get that far.

Image: Arizona Daily Independent screen shot, from shareable YouTube video

To comment, you can find the MeWe post for this article here.