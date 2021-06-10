A Chinese survivor of Mao's communist hellhole warns Virginia school district about critical race theory

Survivors of communist hells have always been dismissed or ignored on the left.

According to the Daily Wire's accurately transcribed transcript, a survivor of China's "Cultural Revolution" told a Virginia school board:

“During the Cultural Revolution, I witnessed students and teachers turn against each other,” she recalled. “We changed school names to be politically correct. We were taught to denounce our heritage. The Red Guards destroyed anything that is not Communist: old statues, books, and anything else.” She pointed out that in China during the Cultural Revolution, students were also encouraged to report on each other: “We were also encouraged to report on each other, just like the Student Equity Ambassador program and the Bias Reporting System.” She concluded, “This is, indeed, the American version of the Chinese Cultural Revolution. The Critical Race Theory has its roots in cultural Marxism. It should have no place in our schools.”

Despite her hurried delivery (she was probably anticipating being dragged off) is entirely sharp, clear, and true in meaning, all of it true.

Truth tellers about communism have always been ignored or silenced, shockingly, even in the West. We expect that kind of repression in communist hellholes. Yet we see it here.

It happened during the Soviet period, when survivors of communism from there would try to warn scholars about the evils of communism in the 1980s, as I recall, while I was an exchange student at Oxford University.

Or when Alexander Solzhenitsyn was said to have 'suffered too much, he's crazy,' as the great Tom Wolfe reported. He too tried to warn about not embracing that in the West.

I myself had many long conversations with the now-late Harry Wu about the sheer vileness of China's communism, including in Xinjiang in the 1990s, and the difficulty of getting that message out because the left establishment refused to listen.

More recently, it happened when Venezuelans have tried to warn about communism in America, based on its incarnation in Venezuela. I wrote about one such dissident, Elizabeth Rogliani, who warned of statue-topplings in America, here.

And of course, Miami Cubans have always been denounced as troglodytes, incorrigibles, intransigents, and other crap, all for telling "their truths" as Oprah would put it, and warning not to bring it here. Somehow, in the eyes of the left, their truths don't count.

The latest instance of a warning of communism is from a survivor of Mao's 'Cultural Revolution' in China, who knows that critical race theory today is the same old '60s Maoism regurgitated for today, a bad direction that will inevitably turned the nation into a social ruin:

There ought to be library, a park of honor, or a hall of fame for these kinds of truth tellers, the people who spoke out again and again to the West to how communism started, how it unfolded, what it led to, and how it couldn't be ended by normal democratic means. What they are doing is supremely courageous, and in every case, amounts to the purest of truth. In earlier ages such pepple were known as prophets. Such prophesies always require courage.

