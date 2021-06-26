Kamala Harris's border stopover was all about Blaming Trump

So did Kamala Harris find any "root causes" for the Central America border surge on her trip to the El Paso?

Well, she could have if she had tried, but as it happened, the whole purpose of the stopover visit on the way to her tony weekend digs in Brentwood, California, was to Blame Trump.

"First of all, what is happening here in El Paso really is, in many ways, highlights many of the facets on the issue of immigration. It is here in El Paso that the previous administration's child separation policy was unveiled. And so we have seen the disastrous effects of that right here in this region," Harris said. "It is here in El Paso that the return to Mexico policy from the previous administration was implemented. We have seen the disaster that resulted from that."

Her minions in the press also brought up the 2019 mass shooting at an El Paso mall as reason for the visit, again, to Blame Trump.

As Ted Cruz noted, it was "absolutely a photo-op."

Which didn't have a lot to do with this current border surge, generated by the Biden administration itself with its serial invitation to migrants to come on in without papers.

How bad was it?

To start, she visited the least-relevant part of the border -- the El Paso corridor, where most border surgers are coming from places that aren't Central America, (such as Marxist Venezuela). The Central American border surge, with about 150,000 illegal crossers in fiscal 2021, according to Customs and Border Protection data, can be found mainly in the Rio Grande Valley, which includes McAllen and Brownsville, where President Trump will visit.

Kamala went to a "safe" location instead so as to minimize the problem of the surge on the unguarded border for the cameras. And, as Laura Ingraham noted on her Fox News show, she kept it even more insular by staying at the airport for about half the six-hour trip before going out and about briefly to Blame Trump. To the press, she proclaimed: "We are making progress" and left it at that, nothing to see in those gargantuan surge numbers.

As for root causes, well, she did visit five teenage migrant girls who broke into the country illegally and asked them to draw pictures of what they wanted to be when they grew up, according to the El Paso Times, which doesn't sound like much of a "root cause" to normal people. It sounds like babysitting. The spinmeisters had to hunt hard to get those Central American kids given that there aren't many of them in El Paso. Maybe they flew them in from the Rio Grande Valley.

What also wasn't brought up was what the Guatemalan president, Alejandro Giammattei, told her earlier this month -- that Biden's open invitation to child migrants had the human smuggling rackets lining up "the very next day."

During a bilingual interview with CBS News conducted Friday at the nation's presidential house, he was asked if Guatemalans are leaving his country now that Mr. Biden is president and Donald Trump is out of office. He said the change in government led to a change in message: "The message changed to, 'We are going to reunite families and we are going to reunite children.'" When that happened, "The very next day the coyotes here were organizing groups of children to take them to the United States." Given the uptick in migration, "We asked the United States government to send more of a clear message to prevent more people from leaving," Giammattei said.

The Mexican president tried to tell her something similar, and with Harris, it went in one ear and out the other.

And there's no arguing with charts like this:

The Biden administration literally made the situation worse. https://t.co/B9IychF6xZ pic.twitter.com/VhiNGiqAqT — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 25, 2021

Those are true the root causes of the migration surge she claims she's so interested in stopping, yet she's talking up an old policy of migrant separations, which in any case, has been continued by the Biden administration as migrants go crazy in the detention centers awaiting "reunification" with people who may or may not be their parents and who almost certainly are also in the country illegally, and open-borders activists cry foul. She also didn't bother to visit the miserable migrant detention center near El Paso, apparently an overcrowded hellhole, which is what comes of inviting in all comers. She's letting Homeland Security chief Alex Mayorkas do that one, next week, when the cameras are off.

As for her own claimed search for root causes, presumably to halt the border surge, that's hightly questionable. Who the heck did she meet with? There was a cursory visit with the Border Patrol about processing technology, which is far from any root cause for a surge.

There also were meetings with open-borders groups, and "faith-based" open-borders groups, which advocate an end to border enforcement entirely. Get a load at what's on the agenda of the website of Border Network for Human Rights, one of the three groups identified by the El Paso Times as getting ear-time with Harris:

In their "New Ellis Island" narrative repeated by some leftist El Paso pols on this trip, their conference goals are:

GOALS:

1. Championing the just and fair integration of immigrant families and workers in our society through an immigration reform package in Congress devoid of cruel or draconian enforcement tradeoffs.



2. Securing a commitment from the Biden administration to use Executive powers to repeal the destructive immigration policies targeting immigrant families and children in the border region implemented under the Trump administration, including the explicit and absolute prohibition of jailing children and their families.

3. Ensuring the federal government provides a legalization program that provides a pathway to citizenship that is broad, inclusive, and accessible to the 11+ million undocumented people who call our country home.

4. Demilitarizing the U.S./Mexico border.



5. Working with Congress to pass and implement the necessary accountability mechanisms to exercise greater oversight of federal law enforcement agencies at the border and in the interior , including DHS agencies such as Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP), and hold them accountable for their human rights and civil violations to the fullest extent of the law.

6. Ending the separation and deportation of families with an Arrest and Deportation Moratorium until our immigration system is fixed, and new, fair immigration laws are passed and implemented; reuniting families who were separated due to cruel and unjust immigration policies ; and beginning the process of repatriating deported veterans .

7. Decriminalizing immigrant families and refugees by closing all immigration detention facilities across the country , prioritizing those dedicated to jailing immigrant families, refugees, and asylum seekers.

8. Rebuilding, improving, and expanding our nation’s resettlement program to ensure all applications are addressed in a timely manner, and those seeking safe haven in our country are treated with respect, dignity and fairness.

9. Reversing modifications made by Trump to the H-2A Visa Program and other temporary foreign labor programs.

Which is as extreme as heck for an open-borders advocacy group. The other two groups, Hope Border Institute, and the liberation-theology-inflused Annunciation House, are similar, telling surging migrants they're entitled to everything Americans have and own. Hope Border Institute is also all in for "truth commissions" to prosecute border enforcers. You can imagine the honesty of those.

There also were the Catholic bishops -- not the ones in Central America, who could be very influential in telling Central American migrants "do not come, do not come" as Kamala says, but the ones in the states, in hock to the government for social welfare service funds, and "filling the pews," open-border advocates who twist the Gospel to claim that lawlessness at the border is a "right" of immigrants and their increasingly wealthy cartel human smuggling rackets.

Guys like him:

Bishop Mark J. Seitz and other immigration advocates were there to welcome her and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas. “As a pastor, I also welcome you on behalf of Christ, present in our borderland community in so many beautiful ways—present in our resilience, our spirit of compassion and service,” he said in a statement. “And present in the poor knocking at our doorstep, in the migrant and refugee.” Bishop Seitz expressed his gratitude for the visit and for Ms. Harris’ focus on the factors driving immigrants north to the United States. He also relayed greetings from Archbishop José H. Gomez of Los Angeles, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. “Borders are places where the drama of human life—its suffering and aspirations—unfolds and they put squarely before us a moral choice,” he said, “to build bridges or encounter walls of fear.”

America magazine, which ran this forked-tongue "welcome" despite the other teachings of the bishops who in their catechism of the Church demand that American Catholics follow the laws of their own countries and pay their taxes, but carve out an unwritten exception for illegals to come in and scarf up, is a far-left Jesuit publication that recent ran a defense of communism and didn't back down.

Suffice to say, all of these people are supporters and enablers of communism, same as Harris is, making this a leftist-fest of high political content that ultimately is all about Getting Trump.

More to the point, they are open-borders advocates, and if there's any daylight between their positions, then pigs can fly. If Harris claims "do not come, do not come" is her position, why is she meeting with the craziest open-borders leftists out there? As Giammattei said earlier: "Mixed messages."

Harris isn't interested in halting the border surge, she's interested in increasing it. That's evident enough in this cursory trip that has no merit whatsoever, no regard for the communities affected by the monster migrant surge from abroad and all the cartel activity that comes with it, and absolutely zero respect for the Latino voters who are taking the brunt of the surge with all its crime, killings and property damage, as well as stagnating or falling wages, and flooded social service agencies as well as hospitals and schools. They are voting Republican in large numbers, and have elected a Republican mayor in McAllen, with border counties unexpectedly shifting red in elections.

Harris went to El Paso at the invitation of a Democrat open-borders advocate in Congress, yet ignored the cries from help from Democrat representatives in the border cities further south, towards the Rio Grande Valley. That's slimey politics, not a bid for a solution. Kamala kept as far away from any information about a solution whatsoever on this shammy trip, hanging out with the open-borders lobby, babysitting a few migrants, going to the wrong place, and making obnoxious political statements about the past.

She blamed everyone but herself for the border mess and consorted with those who wanted More Mess, less enforcement, zero borders. If that's not insincerity, what is? Republicans should continue to blast her on this issue and President Trump's visit should shed some real light on the root causes of this surge problem, which is Kamala herself, and the doddering old foof above her.

Image: Screen shot from a Fox News live television broadcast.