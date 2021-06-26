Joe Biden, back to his old bigotry, this time conflating Latinos with illegals

Joe Biden is famously racist, with continuous stereotyping and slurs about people who don't look like him, cast in the press as gaffes. The New York Post has a list of the worst of them, directed at black people, Indian-Americans, and others:

Now he's got a new one, this time directed at Latinos:

Oh dear. All Latinos are illegal immigrants in Joe Biden’s warped brain. And, nobody but intersectional wackos uses the term Latinx. https://t.co/iOijuuRVlG — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) June 25, 2021

Seems he's got Americans of Latin-American descent confused with foreign nationals who break into the country illegally to partake of its benefits. As if every illegal were Latino, which is not the case, and as if every Latino and Latina were a lawless illegal.

Perhaps he'd like to take that show on the road to McAllen, Texas, which is besieged by illegals and just elected a Republican mayor as a result.

Democrats view Latinos as an interest group to be dragooned to the polls, as their wayward "property," rather than people who need to be persuaded that socialism is "best." They also don't distinguish between nationalities, which is as odd as if, to take a parallel example, some leftist politician told Irish-Americans, Polish-Americans, and Italian-Americans they were all the same to him.

There's a reason Latinos are moving in large numbers to Republicans, which has to be the surprise news of 2020 and 2021 to Democrats. They can't stand any of this crap. They want equality of opportunity for themselves and their kids, one set of laws for everyone, high standards in education, safe neighborhoods with plenty of cops, good jobs, and all the other stuff other Americans want. To Democrats like Biden, they're just concerned about deportation, much the same way Democrats stereotype women as being only interested in abortion.

It rather resembles the old slur he spewed out a few years ago, about "poor kids." Remember this?

“We should challenge students in these schools to have Advanced Placement programs,” he said at an Aug. 8, 2019, town hall. “We have this notion that somehow if you’re poor you can not do it,” Biden went on. “Poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids.” After a pause, he realized his faux pas. “Wealthy kids, black kids, Asian kids,” he revamped. “No, I really mean it, but think how we think about it.”

Given the quantity and pattern of these racist statements, it's pretty obvious that Biden never learns. He fears no wokester because he's got them in his bag, while he issues gaffe after gaffe, dehumanizing his fellow Americans. What is one to make of this human mess? One can only hope that more and more Latinos will duty note it, and vote accordingly.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License

