It takes Trump to get Kamala Harris off her duff to go to the border

Kamala Harris, who's Joe Biden's border surge czar focused on "root causes" very specifically in Central America, is finally going to the border.

According to Fox News:

Vice President Kamala Harris is set to visit the U.S.-Mexico border on Friday, the White House confirmed, amid mounting criticism from both Republicans and some Democrats for not yet doing so, following her appointment by President Biden to handle the "root causes" of migration.

Obviously, she's doing so because President Trump has announced that he will be touring the border with Texas's Gov. Greg Abbott, which would be about the only thing that could explain the hasty timing of the announcement. Trump certainly pointed that out. Prior to that, she had just giggled when asked about going to the border -- again and again and again, digging in stubbornly, and at times utterly refusing to go, dismissing border trips as photo ops as if to suggest she was supposedly deep and serious about resolving the border surge with all those root causes and there was nothing to learn from migrants themselves propelling themselves over the border illegally, even as embattled Democratic congressmen from border surge regions called for her to pay attention to what was going on in their districts. It actually sounded as though she didn't think she would like what she would find.

Nope, she wouldn't go, might call attention to the hard reality that the Biden administration invited the border surgers in, and being border surgers, they came. Plus, the opportunities for selfies and Instagram glamour shots were, at best, minimal, in most hardscrabble border towns.

Then came Trump.

Here's a headline from mainstream, middle-of-the-road columnist Scott Jennings at the Courier-Journal:

Biden has a mess on his hands with VP Harris, who could usher in second Trump term in 2024

Here's how Harris stacks up to Trump in a head to head race, presumably 2024, according to a poll:

A new McLaughlin & Associates poll revealed that Donald Trump is favored by voters over Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 general election, Breitbart reported. The survey asked voters whether they would vote for Trump or Harris in a hypothetical 2024 matchup. The results revealed that 49 percent of respondents said they would support Trump, while 45 percent said they would back Harris. "Independent voters also suggested they would support the Republican nominee, with 49 percent signaling support for Trump," Breitbart reported.

Here's what that border resistence has done to her favorability among voters, according to Statista:

As of June 2021, 33 percent of U.S. adults surveyed said they had a very unfavorable opinion of the Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris. On the other hand, 46 percent said they had either a very favorable or a somewhat favorable opinion of the first female Vice President.

Fact is, her refusal to go to the border has actually defined her months-old vice-presidency now. Her fear of making the border surge stick to her has only made it stick harder, as well as highlight her failure to do anything serious about it. The surgers hit record numbers and Harris went and visited cake shops and gay pride parades.

Now that Trump has announced that he will tour the border with the Texas officials, something got her attention, and now she's comes running, trying to play catch-up, to get ahead of Trump in her vice presidential position and the gushy news coverage Lester Holt seems to be promising to give her.

Comically, CBS's Lester Holt, who inadvertantly embarrassed Harris with his question about when she would go to the border a couple weeks ago, prompting one of her famous cackles, says he's the reason why Kamala Harris finally decided to go to the border. That interview was June 8. Trump's announcement was June 16. Harris's announcement was yesterday. Draw your own conclusions.

It's pretty sad to see Biden's border policy driven by terror of President Trump and a desire to dilute his inevitable media coverage when he goes to the border. Apparently, Trump cornered her and was the only one to get her to face the music, at least potentially, about why the illegal aliens are surging in. She'll attempt to evade this of course, and do a soft-focus, pillowy, weepy trip for the cameras with an improbable bid to Blame Trump.

But most people can see what is going on here. She's jerked around by her political enemies, and only for the simple reason that she refuses to be serious. Well, she may not be serious about the border, but the border is serious about her, as the saying goes.

Trump has exposed her as a fool, and now she's dancing to his tune. Guess that's what it takes to get this lazy woman to do her job. If it takes Trump, then maybe Trump might just be better as president, you'd can bet you'd never see Trump dancing to Kamala's tune. It's pathetic, and shows how unfit she is to be vice president.

Image: Gage Skidmore, via Flickr // CC BY-SA 2.0