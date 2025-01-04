Andrew Breitbart had a maxim, that politics are downstream from culture. Thanks to Trump, his team, and a once-in-a-lifetime realignment, we find ourselves on the positive side of this equation. We find ourselves upstream, in a positive move that is unique. Historic, and breathtaking. Clearly God-sent.

Consider the remarkable transformation that is happening. So many extraordinary changes since the election. Epic changes toward the renewal of American ideals and positive events concerning America. Even though Trump has not taken office yet, the trajectory of events is moving faster in a good direction than one might have considered. It is true that the left is still squealing, still in power, still violent, still crazed (particularly war-crazed), and the battle against them and their ugly machinations is far from over. But for now, there has been a palpable sigh of relief in this country, and the rest of the world will likely follow suit.

The leftist spell over the nation is fading. Don’t let their confused, destructive actions as they exit power destroy your hard-earned faith in the future.

We are in a historic era, one that has the potential to redefine our country for the better. Our culture has been, and is being affected deeply in remarkable ways. Start with the Trump team to understand this. A formidable and diverse group has joined with each other to save this country and its culture from decline and the radical leftists causing it. Many of Trump’s allies are former Democrats. Yet they agree a threat has come from the radical left that jeopardizes our future. They will fix that.

Joining the Trump team is a remarkable group of doctors, lawyers, influencers, businesspeople, intellectuals, and normies; normies including most of the blue-collar workers of America. We are caught up together in this movement. All wanting to renew the American dream and American ideals. It’s not just a political realignment; it’s a cultural shift. A shift empowering what once was considered normal, while disempowering the radical left power structure and their crazed malignant ideas.

The destruction of the power of the mainstream, or legacy media, highlights this shift. Simply put, they have lost credibility with a large majority of Americans. They self-immolated with their lies, and their moronic attachment to the crazed hard left. They brought this upon themselves by pretending to be journalists. They were simply leftist activists pushing narratives to benefit their own skewed beliefs rather than reporting news.

The charlatan leftist journalists are flailing. Fortunately, being overtaken in their influence by the new media: Podcasters by the hundreds who give out solid information, meaning they actually report news backed by truth. Posters in the hundreds of thousands on X and other platforms are doing the same thing. Most of the above lean right and are part of the MAGA movement. Their success is proof that our culture has moved to the right. Upstream of politics.

The left has owned culture for far too long. They have staked out their positions of power and held them undeservedly. Their influence has been negative, destructive, and simply put, awful. They have earned scorn, because their ideas were horrid. The consequence of these ideas has been a cultural disaster, have hurt far too many individuals, and have put our country at risk.

The good news: They are still confused, still believe they don’t have to change, and are stubbornly holding on to their power that has vanished. It’s been fun to watch them wallow in their past, as they pine for their previous power and influence. Cheer for them to stay in the same ideological rut they have been in for decades.

Most in the MAGA movement wanted the chance to disenfranchise the left. Well, here is our big chance. We need to take advantage, and now. We need to be successful in making America great again. Trump and his team are laying the framework for greatness. They can accomplish most of the things they ran on. DOGE. MAHA. Taking power from the bureaucracies and the corrupted three letter agencies. Opening the energy spigot, sealing the border, deporting illegals, deregulating, encouraging the economy to boom, taming the beast of inflation. These will be wonderful accomplishments.

But the most important accomplishment lies with all of us. America cannot be great without its citizens aspiring to greatness. It was John Adams who said: “Our constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.” He didn’t mean morals that were fake or self-righteous. He was speaking about the great principles that make life full and exciting. Most of the founders understood that.

This, and only this, will make America great again. Meaning, most of us need to incorporate the ideals that made us strong in the past, to make us great again. A simple concept, yet one that can be oh-so-difficult to implement. Our first principles were life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. These are deeply spiritual principles. Live life fruitfully and abundantly. Use liberty to better yourself in every way you can. Pursue happiness in its highest forms. Adams implies these constructs are moral and religious and will honor God by pursuing what is good in His eyes.

This is what made America a great nation. The character in the American people that formed a social and economic bond with one another. Ascending in the many ways a culture strives for, knit together in goodness. We became a nation of entrepreneurs, a nation of great ideals, great scientific advances, great advances in wealth, in education, in morals, one that raised families that impressed all these wonderful values on their children.

As a proud Trump supporter who never wavered, let me say this loud and clear. I think he will fulfill his promises. The framework for making America great again. But the finest work is what all of us as individuals will accomplish with this opportunity. If we think he’s going to do it all for us, he (and we) will have failed. Because without great citizens, America will not be great again. Ever.

Let me suggest the following: Honor God with your actions. Use the American work ethic to become a better version of yourself. Aspire to excellence in every way you can. Better your character, better your circumstances. Be generous. Be intellectually curious. Be inventive. Use the classical virtues as a guide. And be adventurous and creative.

These are the things that made us great as a nation. They are also what will make us great again. They are part of God’s great principle of life. They are the things He would have us do to live life abundantly.

Our culture will only be great if we take this opportunity to overflow with the goodness life offers us. If we do not grow using our liberties, we become lazy shadows of what is offered. Only by aspiring and achieving the goal of becoming better individuals, a better citizenry, will we stay upstream of politics. Staying upstream is the best thing we can do.

Only then can we become great again.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license.