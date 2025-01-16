Reconsidering the J6 Pardons

Anyone paying attention to the Hunter Biden saga fully expected ‘The Big Guy’ to pardon his bagman. What was a surprise was that the pardon was a blanket amnesty for any possible crime that may have been committed while Hunter was raking in the dough for the Biden family. Any such blanket amnesty should be an anathema to all fair-minded individuals, which excludes Democrats.

For that reason, a blanket amnesty to those currently convicted, in jail, or awaiting trial for actions on Jan 6 will not be granted, as the President has said. But rest assured that pardons or commutations will be forthcoming. Granting pardons and commutations en masse would be politically damaging to the President, as he has recognized.

The media has been promoting Trump’s comments regarding pardons for the Jan 6ers as being primarily across the board. AP provides an example:

“Trump said he would issue pardons to rioters on “Day 1” of his presidency, which begins Jan. 20. “Most likely, I’ll do it very quickly… those people have suffered long and hard. And there may be some exceptions to it. I have to look. But, you know, if somebody was radical, crazy.”

The Vice President-elect added clarity to the situation on Fox News Sunday:

“I think it’s very simple -- if you protested peacefully on Jan 6 and you had Merrick Garland’s Department of Justice treat you like a gang member, you should be pardoned. If you committed violence on that day, obviously you shouldn’t be pardoned. And there’s a little bit of a grey area there. But we’re very much committed to seeing the equal administration of law, and there are a lot of people we think in the wake of January 6th who were prosecuted unfairly. We need to rectify that.”

This was touted as being in conflict with President Trump, but it was not:

Late last year this was confirmed in an interview on “Meet the Press” when the President told Kristen Welker: “I’m going to look at everything. We’re going to look at individual cases,"

If handled correctly, pardons for Jan 6ers could be advantageous to the President while also damaging the false narratives foisted upon the public by those aligned against President Trump.

The media will attempt to claim the pardons are for ‘insurrectionists’. The media will scream that this only serves to reinforce that Trump instigated the entire event. We must not let that occur. The focus needs to be shifted to the massive deprivation of rights, the abuses of power, and the inhumane treatment of those arrested and imprisoned without bail on trumped-up charges, as JD Vance has indicated.

The question then becomes: How is that to be addressed?

The plan of action laid out below could accomplish just that:

Case by Case Analysis -- According to the DoJ, as of Jan. 6, 2025 there have been 1,583 people charged for actions in the Jan. 6 demonstration and riot. There are many cases still pending. Of those convicted, 782 have been convicted of violent offenses. Each one of these 1600 (or so) cases should be looked at individually, as the President has stated, specifically for civil rights violations, excessive sentencing, mistreatment while imprisoned, denial of medical care, inadequate food, and other abuses.

As each case is reviewed with a determination made, a recommendation should be presented to the President regarding a pardon or commutation.

Legal Assessments -- Reviewing all 1,600 cases (and counting) will be a monumental task on the part of the lawyers needed to conduct these evaluations. However, resources such as the American Center for Law & Justice are available. Additionally, we have 27 states with Republican governors who could each ask five experienced defense attorneys to review the appropriate files. If this were to be done, the team of 135-plus attorneys would have ten to twelve cases each to review. This number becomes approachable in terms of minimizing the length of time required for completion of the task.

Legal Actions -- In those cases where violations have occurred, a class-action lawsuit would need to be filed. One such action involving 100 Jan. 6 victims has already been filed. However, those pardoned in the process described here would most certainly be included in any such legal actions. If a settlement was agreed to, it would need to be agreed to by the incoming Attorney General and President Trump. Such a settlement would be highly likely.

Individual culpability -- Those responsible for the abuse of authority, denial of civil rights, and other illegal actions may be pardoned by President Biden. Regardless of any such pardons issued to those who participated in these actions, they would not be absolved from any resultant civil ligation. The civil suit mentioned above and considered here is specifically filed against the DoJ as a whole. If not already known, the pardon review process of all 1600 cases would serve to identify those specific individuals.

It is important that President Trump use this opportunity to his advantage by shifting the discussion away from the event itself and onto the post-January 6 civil rights violations and abuses that have occurred.

This would not be revenge, but it would be retributive justice against the participants in the largest mass civil rights violations since a Democrat issued Executive Order 9066 on Feb. 19, 1942.

Image: Tyler Merbler