We Must Destroy the Scourge of DEI

The Diversity Hoax was exposed as far back as 1999, but it’s a monster that grows exponentially in America’s institutions.

Sciences

Professor Efimov, a prominent biomedical engineer at Northwestern University, grew up “in a small Siberian town built by GULAG prisoners to produce military grade plutonium and space satellites.” He asserts that “campaigns within the American higher education system to push diversity, equity and inclusion philosophies and policies in STEM are frighteningly similar to ones he once worked under in the communist country.”

As Thomas Sowell pointed out in 2001, “Sometimes it seems as if ‘diversity’ is going to replace ‘the’ as the most often used word in the English language. Yet the place where this word has become a holy grail—academia—shows less tolerance for genuine diversity of viewpoints than any other American institution.”

Diversity in academia is so overwhelming the conservatives have developed a scorecard to assist “students, taxpayers and legislators to determine how embedded diversity, equity and inclusion principles and practices are at a given institution.”

Military

Michael R. Shevock gives an overview of the Coast Guard Academy’s (CGA) DEI initiatives. Shevock asserts that “Stalin and Mao would laughingly recognize this demand for intellectual conformity, and it is evil.” In fact, “[m]andating that faculty candidates provide in advance a declaration of mental obedience absolutely guarantees we’ll be hiring liars.” Ultimately, “…the worst thing about the Coast Guard’s position on DEI is how it does not allow for discussion or examination.”

In 2013, the Marine Corps lowered standards for women after none passed the Infantry Officer course.

In his book War on Warriors, Pete Hegseth writes,

DEI amplifies differences, creates grievances, and excludes anyone who won’t bow down to the cultural Marxist revolution ripping through the Pentagon. Forget DEI…the acronym should be DIE or IED. It will kill our military worse than any IED ever could.

This is the end result of what a 2021 essay entitled “A War between Diversity and Standards is coming for the Army” warned about. It used to be that “[a] ‘level playing field’ for all ‘qualified service members’ involved women meeting the same physical standards as the men in combat arms units.” However, as women were put into these units with lowered physical standards, morale and unit cohesion suffered:

Men who had to meet a much tougher standard to get in would resent the women who served with them because they would have to over-perform physically to make up for the female members who weren’t meeting that standard. An 80 lb. ruck doesn’t discriminate against anyone. No matter your race or sex, it still weighs 80 pounds and you have to carry it long distances.

Biden might be on his way out, but his legacy lives on in Executive Order 14035 dealing with the Army Corps of Engineers. Shawn Fleetwood explained,

A strategic plan produced by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) reveals how the branch intends to force neo-Marxism onto its members over the next three fiscal years.” Titled “USACE Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Accessibility (DEIA) Strategic Plan,” the 27-page document...outlines how the USACE “plans to inject DEIA into the branch over the next three years (2023-2026).

Book Publishing

In 2022, Joanna Williams highlighted the assault on freedom of speech. Under Woke ideology,

[M]any who work in journalism, universities, or publishing are now more concerned to avoid offending than to test the limits of what can be said.” Consequently, “arguing for free speech often arouses suspicion. Defenders are said to be aligned with racists, transphobes, [and] deplorables. [snip] Back in the 1980s, ‘woke’ was black American street slang for being alert to specific racist threats as well as prejudice and injustice more broadly. [snip] As woke gained in popularity, its definition narrowed. From challenging injustice in general, it has come to mean adopting a particular political stance. To be woke today is to view the world through an identitarian lens. People are not seen as individuals but as group members, with each group allotted a place in a hierarchy of privilege and oppression. Acknowledging this ‘intersectionality’ demands that, rather than being colorblind, we focus on skin color and judge people accordingly.

Religious Freedom

It is no surprise then that DEI programs are a danger to Jews. The rabid antisemitism and overt hostility to Israel on college campuses is a direct outgrowth of DEI programming and personnel.

On campus, DEI bureaucracies are straightforward ideological enforcers. Their ideology views Jews as emissaries of (white) power. That’s why DEI officials aren’t merely indifferent to campus Jew-baiting, but its ringleaders.

Moreover, “[i]n an atmosphere where DEI has great sway, merely to denounce anti-Semitic violence is to risk one’s job, reputation, career, livelihood. And to express one’s Judaism openly on college campuses in that atmosphere requires a dose of courage no one should be required to show just to live a day-to-day life.”

D.E.I. truly needs to die.

Business

California leads the pack with equity programs [that] are simply destroying equality in the workplace:

In reality, policies aimed at achieving equity—the catch-all term for blatant discrimination against men, whites, Christians, heterosexuals, and oftentimes Asians—are really meant to wildly overrepresent certain groups.

Education

DEI isn’t just for colleges and universities anymore. In fact, “[o]n March 1, 2021, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy (D) signed bill A4454 into law, mandating sexual orientation and gender identity instruction for K–12 schoolchildren. Instruction on these topics was set to begin in the classrooms by 2023.” A sample NJ lesson plan says, “You might feel like you’re a boy even if you have body parts that some people might tell you are ‘girl’ parts.”

Academia, though, remains at the forefront. In 2022, Brown University barred white, and Asian students from a “mindfulness-based stress reduction” class.

At Cornell University, a rock-climbing class was offered “for people who identify as Black, Indigenous, Asian, or other people of color.”

Indiana University requires students to detail how their privilege causes “oppression” over “subordinate groups.”

Equity policies make it impossible for students to succeed. Competition is verboten. In fact, “equity is an education jargon word that means lowering standards for students based on race.”

Philanthropy

Goodwill is pushing critical race theory replete with “implicit bias training” and “microaggressions.” Its leadership says that “DEI is at the core of Goodwill’s foundation...”

Medicine

Wokeness M.D. is an absolute threat to medicine. One learns that the medical world sees nothing wrong with a psychiatrist stating that “white people make ‘her’ blood boil” or ER providers assert that they are “not going to treat that white guy, [they’re] going to treat the person of color instead because whatever happened to the white guy, he probably deserved it.”

The corruption of medicine continues unabated.

In fact, the phrase “Social Determinants of Health“ (SDOH) is found everywhere in federal legislation. This is a “Marxist initiative that uses health as a rationale to centralize the entire economy.”

The Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) now writes about “Strategies and Best Practices to Improve Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion among US Graduate Medical Education Programs.”

The Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC) “works to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) principles across the continuum of medical education.” The goal is “to work within this anti-racism framework.”

The American Medical Association (AMA) is “strengthening its efforts to address the climate crisis.”

The American College of Physicians (ACP) is emphasizing “social justice” issues. This is despite genuine concerns about a decline in standards, i.e., waiving MCAT standards and “eschewing rigorous science.”

While an anti-DEI approach is beginning to emerge, Trump will have to fight back hard against the tyrannical “odious, unconstitutional, racist and sexist” destructive DEI.

The University of Iowa College of Liberal Arts and Sciences would, on the surface, appear to be scaling back DEI initiatives but is a damaging DEI program hiding in plain sight at the University?

Once in office, Trump threatens funds and accreditation of universities and is determined to dismantle diversity offices across federal agencies, scrap diversity reporting and use civil rights enforcement to end these discriminatory programs.

Trump must hold all the DEI purveyors accountable and make DEI DOA.

Eileen can be reached at middlemarch18@gmail.com