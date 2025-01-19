Biden: After I’m Gone, I Don’t Care What Happens

The French king Louis XV is credited with saying “après moi le deluge,” meaning he didn’t care what happens after he was gone. Biden has not said the same, but his actions make clear that he’s perfectly happy to see the country weak and bankrupt and the Constitution torched when he leaves office and Donald Trump takes over for a remarkable second term. The press, which has covered for Biden most of his term, is now trying to hide their obvious airbrushing of the worst president in modern history and stay afloat. While much of the civil service seems ready to sabotage Trump once again, the very thought of Biden’s departure already has brought some welcome changes.

If you paid the slightest bit of attention, it has been obvious for years that Biden, always a mendacious back-bencher hack, was suffering from mental and physical disabilities and was merely a puppet for those pulling the strings. Speaker Mike Johnson related his experience in an interview on Free Press. When he was finally able to push back Biden’s protective phalanx for a one-on-one discussion, he asked Biden why three days before he had halted LNG exports to Europe, a move which made no political or economic sense. Biden denied having done that. (Did the twerps on his staff simply set the automatic signature device on and shove executive orders into it?)

The New York Times wants us to believe their togas remain pristine -- that they had no idea the Oval Office was occupied by a marionette whose strings were pulled by unnamed puppet masters. They admit what we saw and what the legacy press so long denied: how his staff arranged meetings around his moods, delayed sharing information with him (like negative polling data), surrounded him as he walked to his helicopter to hide the fact he couldn’t walk normally, had him use a teleprompter for even small gatherings, and replaced the steps to his plane with a shorter set. Mark Halperin is not giving them a pass: ”They print the claims of Biden aides and Biden friends as if they’re true, And there are so many examples of public loss of mental acuity they don’t even mention…. This should never happen again, We should never have an ‘emperor’s new clothes’ conspiracy between an administration of either party and the press corps.”

The loss of credibility has been a significant factor in the loss of readers and viewers, but the media are now facing additional setbacks. Courts no longer give them the presumption of good faith when they engage in defamation. Trump sued ABC for defamation and received $15 million and an apology from George Stephanopoulos; this week CNN was ordered to pay $5 million for defaming a man who helped people out of Afghanistan during our disastrous withdrawal and apparently will pay out additional sums in punitive damages in a settlement the terms of which are not yet public; and the WSJ indicated CBS may settle Trump’s $10 billion suit against it for election interference based on a doctored tape of an interview with Kamala Harris, apparently to make her seem more coherent than she was. Fingers to the wind, the owners of the Los Angeles Times and Washington Post are making efforts at fair coverage in a belated attempt to rise from the depths to the waterline.

Misusing his pardon powers, besides pardoning his son Hunter for a multitude of crimes, he commuted the death sentences of 37 men who had been convicted of child rape, serial murders, and cop killing. He just issued 2500 new commutations, ostensibly for those with drug convictions, many of whom were drug dealers of the worst sort. He and his administration have been shoveling money out the door as fast as they can, among others to people with student loans (despite repeated court setbacks), to Ukraine and to favored companies -- this week it was a $6.7 billion low-cost loan to Rivian, a company that manufactures luxury electric vehicles. Since 2020, the national debt under Biden has ballooned to $36 trillion.

On her way out of office Secretary of the Treasury, Janet Yellin indicated the U.S. debt limit will be reached on Tuesday, a day after the inauguration. This means that the federal government after Tuesday will not be able to borrow to pay already-authorized spending, and that Treasury will have to adopt “extraordinary measures" to temporarily finance government expenditures and obligations. In other words, the profligate spending will leave the incoming Trump with a fiscal crisis. If the debt ceiling is not increased and rapid expenditure cuts prove impossible, we may be in default or recession.

So far only one of Biden’s team has dared break ranks -- tardily. Alejandro Mayorkas, as he left the office of Secretary of Homeland Security, attempted to whitewash his role in failing to secure the southern border, claiming that he faced internal resistance. He probably did, but he covered that up very well when he still held office and repeatedly insisted the border was secure. Surely, he’s not the only snake in Biden’s cabinet and I expect to hear more about the “internal resistance” of yet unnamed persons in the Oval Office staff.

The very thought of Biden’s departure has resulted in some changes. HHS has cut off all funding and barred EcoHealth Alliance and its former President Dr. Peter Daszak for five years for their work on the Wuhan Labs’ gain-of-function research, because they acted without proper oversight and violated the terms of its multi-million NIH grant.

Some illegal immigrants have begun self-deporting and it looks like the incoming administration has its preparations in order to begin more massive deportations. Be prepared for sob stories about separating families by the same people who have ignored that 340,000 migrant children were in the custody of the Biden administration and nobody knows where they are and what happened to them. (There’s a great exchange to remind you that all this moaning is partisanship cloaked in humanitarian concerns. Here’s Senator Tom Tillis grilling an anti-deportation witness who says deporting a million people would be “a disaster” and deporting 2 million would have “severe negative ramifications” only to be shamed and silenced when Tillis pointed out that those deportations took place under the Obama administration.)

Professor Glenn Reynolds, in his substack, notes some shifts are already taking place.

It’s like a spell has broken around the world. As I’ve noted before, it’s a preference cascade. Through nonstop lying, gaslighting, and bullying, various left groups have for decades forced people to believe -- or, more accurately, to pretend to believe -- in all sorts of crazy stuff.[snip] But while the normies are over it, our ruling class is doubling down on fantasyland. Joe Biden today tweeted that he was declaring the Equal Rights Amendment ratified, in spite of the clearly established fact that it wasn’t. Well, when I say “Joe Biden tweeted,” I mean “whichever nameless White House guy with a lanyard controls Biden’s social media accounts tweeted.” Biden’s tweet falls into the “old man yells at cloud” category, and is properly being ignored. Well, mostly ignored. Among the people taking it seriously are (checks notes) Harvard Law professors Laurence Tribe and Kathleen Sullivan, proving once again Orwell’s observation that there are some ideas so stupid that only intellectuals will believe them. But they’re being mocked too….

Harvard Law school professor Stephen E. Sachs adds: “If he has 'long believed' this, why did he not say so until three days before the end of his term? Why have his own Justice Department argued otherwise?”

Law Professor Jonathan Adler also mocked this nonsense: "White House Aide 1: 'What can we do in our final days to preemptively undercut criticisms of Trump actions that violate norms and undermine the rule of law?' Aide 2: 'I've got an idea.'"

I’m optimistic about the second Trump administration even though we must acknowledge that it will have to overcome significant Deep State obstacles. To fully understand the depth of the perfidy Trump faced from the civil service the first time he was in office, I urge you to read this wonderfully detailed account.

This time he’s well aware of their disloyalty and obfuscations, and so are the capable people he’s nominated to carry out his agenda.

As for the Biden conviction that he can add amendments to the Constitution by his own say-so, I am just relieved he did not take a page from the dictator in Woody Allen’s movie Bananas who ordered everyone to change their underwear every hour and to wear it “on the outside so we can check.”

Correction: Nationa debt corrected to 36 billion.