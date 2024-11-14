Root-Cause Health Relief Ahead?

In politics, there’s more to health than insurance. You can “get care” but be wrongly sick in the first place.

What precisely do Children’s Health Defense’s Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and others see in the incoming GOP administration that finally can refocus on addressing the overreaches that the federal government commits to make Americans so ill?

These United States are suffering unwellness physically, mentally, and socially. As advocate Jillian Michaels testified to Congress this year, government policies lead to the death of “thousands of lives each hour.” Preventative health scholars corroborate that message.

A nation suffering so desperately can turn to an indisputable instruction: “Cleanse the diseased. Drive out demons” (Matthew 10:8).

What demons must we drive out to cleanse our sicknesses as a nation? Michaels said that the unnecessary decline we’ve suffered since the 1970s constitutes “good versus evil” and that sickness has been generated by government’s abetting of toxic influences to the point that they have metastasized.

The testimony did not call for NPR-styled taxes on pop; it pointed deeper. Rather than use of force, making America healthy again calls for restoring two bedrock American principles: sovereignty and decentralization.

A nation that expends its treasure on expedient foreigners deserves no expectation of its own sovereign nationals remaining well nourished. Systematic job-outsourcing craters Americans’ resources for nourishment. Seven million American men of prime age, and millions more women, have dropped out of work so much that they are no longer counted in unemployment rates. They suffer the most in deaths and impoverished health.

J.D. Vance addressed this desperation, calling for the protection of Americans’ work opportunities from border-crossing public charges so that the finances and bodies of this sovereign nation hold together. Just as freedom does ”not mix” with globalism, neither does health.

A global Trojan horse can also trespass in the form of bioactive nylons. Carcinogen exposure increases with globalism because of overseas synthetics, from ingredients to fabrics. Case in point: Bismuth compounds, of top concern to toxicologists, soak the foreign-made fabrics that Americans wear, sit on, and furnish homes with today. Reshoring our basic goods manufacturing will enable Americans to make products domestically of linen, large leather, wood, hemp, cotton, wool, bamboo, jute, and more. Making these products will lower the bodily carcinogen exposures of Americans. As for costs of low- to no-carcinogen products, the dollar’s buying power will be re-strengthened by cessation of deadly globalist adventures.

Second only to sovereignty, health next requires decentralization. The largest causes of negative health impacts, say Senate testimonies, are government regulations, subsidies, and contracts. Ordered liberty is at risk of failing as long as centralization suffocates freedom and well-being.

Until the 20th century’s “Progressive Era,” the USA long had “strict prohibition” on altering private affairs by legislation. One hundred years ago, the Supreme Court turned tail, allowing the government to economically interfere with the private.

Today, the central government directly provides the pharmaceutical drug industry with its economic lifeblood. The biomedicine methods enshrined by Abe Flexner and Nelson Rockefeller are preordained as the winner financially, crowding out effective health approaches. This “sweetheart” economic favoritism tilts the health of America and threatens the founding’s very idea.

In a free nation, people, not D.C., choose winning and losing approaches for health. Subsidy monies should be returned to the taxpayers to solve the strangulation of would-be competitive solutions that the government shadowbans and starves.

Healthy lifestyles have been available, albeit crushingly hidden, all the while as agencies have wronged the people. If crony aid and tax funding for specific industries were withdrawn, a substantial improvement in health would be the most likely outcome.

Irresponsibly, the media mock the many noticers of the government’s weight on the scales of health care commerce. Knocking straw man “arguments,” agents in the press signal that decentralization is over the gravy train’s target.

The ball is certainly rolling on health liberation at root causes. The Toxin-Free Food Act, passed by the Republican-led House in September, can be a step toward reducing government blockages to selling healthy foods at accessible prices, if it is passed in the Senate and signed by the President Trump.

A further advance for decentralization is that in a seven-year trial against an entrenched government defendant, the EPA, a U.S. court ruled for citizen groups on the merits of their claims that public agencies adding fluoride to drinking water is deleterious to Americans’ health and neurological development. With the facts found about water additives, the simple and right solution would be for water agencies to desist from additives. People are free to add additives like fluoride and others, or none at all, to their drinking water if they want to do so.

Finally, mRNA injections have been found to cause risks to cardiovascular health. Health practitioners who warned of what public-private partnerships were releasing were rewarded with being blocked from their life’s work by the government penalizing them with delicensure. The centralized abuse is awakening people that government claims of superiority to other health thinkers is a deadly virus.

Restoring power to us private American citizens would nix mandates from government agencies upon our reservoirs, upon our blood vessels, and upon valid practice. Rule by a bureau’s mandate on anything is a relic of the Marxist progressive era that bamboozled people into centralized control.

Only unfettered delusion, in the view of the carnage accelerating from centralization, could look at mere “access to treatment” and call it success in caring for health and freedom (yet legacy media still slyly defend it). Actions hereby recommended for freedom and health include the following:

If an FDA employee worked on the FDA’s damagingly faulty food pyramid from 1972 to 2005, that scientist or worker should not keep a government job.

Any government employee who worked for a policy that advantaged plastics over durable goods manufactured by Americans for Americans, out of materials directly from nature, should not have a government job.

If a worker has been part of legislating or enforcing any liability shield from prosecution for the damages of pharmaceuticals, that employee’s job in the government should be ended.

“Comorbidities” mean conditions that weaken you, and those (co-) morbidities are the story. No one who deemed “comorbidities” mere footnotes should keep a public health job.

Government crimes have crippled us. We must attain the “clarity of the deathbed.” Fighting for dear life, 2025 may be the year we break the fever and snap out of the doldrums of decline, with a vengeance. The wisdom of disease prevention is a lynchpin to the realigning politics.

There’s no world leadership for a country wrought with maladies. Kennedy, Shanahan, Michaels, and more hopefully support Donald Trump for president of the United States because they believe that Trump will be root-cause focused enough to unleash the sovereignty of Americans and smoke out government behaviors, including elective war, that cause people to be deprived of nature’s and God’s building blocks for health.

How to let Americans heal from our roots up is not much of a mystery to citizens paying attention. It would be malign and evil to keep the tyrannical root causes of disease in place.

Image: Pkd2016 via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 2.0.