The Erasure of Women in Sports

Originally, the 1972 Title IX of the Education Amendments permitted “separate but comparable toilet, locker room, and shower facilities on the basis of sex.”

Title IX was able to provide equal opportunities for women in education without violating their privacy. Its implementation over subsequent years shows that genuine differences [emphasis mine] between men and women could be acknowledged — in many sports, such as football and basketball, women do not compete on the same teams as men because of physical differences — while allowing women equivalent opportunities to participate in school and extracurricular activities.

How the world has changed.

The Biden/Harris changes to the Title IX amendment that just went into effect on August 1, 2024 will change women’s sports forever. The left’s militant expansion of its ideas never ends. In true progressive fashion, definitions of words change in order to drive radical ideas into the public square. Thus, sex is redefined to “force schools to create special privileges based on gender identity.” In essence, Title IX is completely undermined. In fact, the term “gender identity” is a term that was never mentioned in the original law.

Consequently, the updated 1,500-plus-word document seeks to erase women. It will force colleges and universities that accept federal funding to “embrace the cultural radicalism of the left.”

As a result, women will need to “sacrifice their right to privacy and equal opportunity on the altar of gender ideology.”

Biological sex — that is, male or female — is ignored. Moreover, disregarding the law of physics — e.g., when a stronger force meets a weaker force, the latter is flattened — is a dereliction of intelligence. Decidedly, “the cover-up and championing of male athletes in women’s Olympic sports is the greatest sports scandal of our lifetime.”

In May 2016, the Obama administration announced that Title IX, a 1972 law prohibiting sex discrimination in federally funded schools, required schools to allow students access to bathrooms, locker rooms, dormitory rooms, and hotel rooms for overnight field trips based entirely on the self-declared gender identities [emphasis mine] of their students.

This was a profound transformation of the original intention of the law.

Under Trump’s administration, education secretary Betsy DeVos noted that the original reason Title IX was passed was to protect the more vulnerable sex — i.e., women. There were valid policies about privacy and safety.

Thus, on February 22, 2017, the Trump Departments of Justice and Education formally rescinded the Obama-era “gender identity” guidance.

In fact,

[s]chools found win-win solutions, such as the creation of single-occupancy restrooms and changing facilities for students who identify as transgender while retaining girls’ and boys’ rooms for biological girls and boys, but activists attacked these commonsense compromise policies as “transphobic.”

But now Biden/Harris, following in Obama’s footsteps, maintain that “gender identity overrules biology.” In 2006, Harris was honored as having “championed transgender rights.” In essence, Biden’s updated Title IX rule “obliterates” women’s protections.

Consequently, male students will be allowed into women’s restrooms, locker rooms, and sports teams. Institutions will face allegations of discrimination from the federal government if this is not permitted.

This will occur despite the following despicable actions that resulted from permitting male individuals into what used to be safe spaces for women.

Transgender swimmer “Lia” Thomas crushed the female competition at both the state and national levels.

Riley Gaines was physically attacked after she objected to Thomas competing against her.

A five-year-old girl was allegedly attacked by a gender-fluid student in the girls’ restroom.

In 2015, female students were forced to undress and change alongside a male student in the girl’s locker room.

Three girls at the Lowell Collegiate Charter School were allegedly injured by a trans-identified male basketball player from Kipp Academy. The trans person had facial hair. The coach from Lowell forfeited the game after one of his players sustained a back injury from an altercation with the male player.

In 2022, Payton McNabb, playing volleyball for North Carolina, was knocked unconscious when a trans-identified player spiked a ball that hit her in the head.

In Virginia, a man presented as a woman in a long wig and pink shirt to enter a women’s restroom at a mall to take pictures of a five-year-old girl, her mother, and another woman.

In Washington State, a man used a women’s locker room at a public swimming pool to undress in front of young girls who were changing for swim practice. When staff asked him to leave, the man claimed that “the law has changed and I have a right to be here.”

In Minnesota, a male high school student who identifies as female was allowed access to the girls’ locker rooms, where the student danced “in a sexually explicit manner ... flashed his underwear while dancing, asked about a girl’s bra size, and asked her to ‘trade body parts.’”

Moreover, transgenders are taking away jobs and opportunities from women outside the sports arena.

In May 2023, Adidas ran a swimsuit ad for women that used a male as the model.

Hershey Chocolate ran an advertisement to celebrate International Women’s Day. They featured a man posing as a woman.

Rikkie Valerie Kolle — a male — was crowned Miss Netherlands.

In April of last year, Maybelline paid Dylan Mulvaney, a male, to model its makeup.

Speaking of Mulvaney, he was awarded “Woman of the Year” by Virgin Atlantic, a British LGBT magazine.

The travesty never ends — and people will be forced to state biologically inaccurate pronouns or face the consequences.

Moreover, the transgender agenda now affects doctors brave enough to speak out against child transgender mutilation, and the federal government will punish hospitals that resist trans mutilation.

Not only is there serious harm to women’s sports, and women’s spaces, but it also undermines parents who affirm biological reality.

Emotionally vulnerable children who are confused about their sexuality will not be assisted, but will face ruthless acceptance of transgender ideology. School staff can actively hide a child’s new name and identity. Thus, in impeccable leftist fashion, the new ruling encroaches on parents’ rights as well. School administrators are “drunk with power” with these new regulations.

But this new law is not just about the transgender issue. If a male is accused of sexual misconduct, a school’s Title IX coordinator will conduct all of the investigation despite the fact that the coordinator is nowhere near qualified to hear the evidence. There will be no hearing. An accused student will not see or hear the testimony in real time. There is no right to cross-examination. Men’s and boys’ due process will be trampled. Kangaroo courts will abound. Finally, the coordinator will then pass judgment. This is not a criminal court, but the life-altering results are grave.

Ultimately, free thinking and free speech are curtailed and punished.

The use of force, coercion, aggressive domination, and intimidation is encapsulated in the new Title IX law. Bullying is the new sport in today’s woke world — the use of force, coercion, aggressive domination, and intimidation.

As such, the Democrats show their true dictatorial intentions.

In response, more than half the states in America are fighting back against government-imposed sexualization. These states maintain that the new rule violates the American Constitution, the federal Administrative Procedures Act, and the Title IX itself.

Harm should never come to those who call themselves transgender, but by the same token, girls should not be sidelined and erased to appease an ideology.

Such malicious inhumanity and misogyny should be remembered when people enter the voting booth come November.

Eileen can be reached at middlemarch18@att.net.

Hat tip: HT

Image via Raw Pixel.