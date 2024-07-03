The Dawn of American Femicide

As the Obama/Biden illegal horde continues to stream across the U.S. border unhindered, with it come millions of Latin American men from cultures notorious for what some Americans define as “toxic masculinity,” which in Latin culture is known as “machismo.” Machismo is defined as “a strong or exaggerated sense of manliness; an assumptive attitude that virility, courage, strength, and entitlement to dominate are attributes or concomitants of masculinity.” In Latin America, machismo oftentimes evokes violent repercussions, as evidenced by a history of gender violence directed towards women and girls.

The year was 1993. Just miles away from the busy city center of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, the battered corpses of young girls and women were found in the desert; they were discarded like garbage after violent assault and abuse. Disposal was simply an afterthought for their perpetrators. Through the years, Mexico has seen everything women stabbed, skinned, disemboweled, raped, and murdered. Little girls have been kidnapped from their preschools in broad daylight, corpses have often been discarded in canals, and at times reporting a disappearance is where the investigation ends.

Here in America, all that blood and gore is starting to become commonplace. That’s why, with such a large and unvetted influx of Latin American men infiltrating our nation, it might be fair to ask whether the machista ideology is contributing to the current rise in femicide.

Victor Martinez Hernandez crossed the U.S. border illegally, posing as a migrant seeking a better life for himself and his three-year-old daughter. Supposedly working to support himself, his child, and his parents in return for American munificence, Hernandez exhibited his appreciation by robbing five children of their mother. Likely assured that American law wouldn’t apply to him, in August of 2023, Hernandez helped himself again to what was not his. At 6:00 p.m., he raped and beat 38-year-old Rachel Morin to death while she was out for a jog in Maryland.

Hernandez, accused of another murder in his home country of El Salvador, shouldn’t have been anywhere near Rachel Morin, but thanks to Biden, he too resided in Maryland. Hernandez stalked and then stripped Rachel of her clothes, raped, and asphyxiated her, and then, in an effort to conceal her identity, bashed in her skull so violently that the right side of her face was crushed beyond recognition.

The machista ideology shows no signs of lessening among El Salvadoran youth, who were born after the end of the war. One 2018 OXFAM survey found more than half of young Salvadoran men aged 15-19 believe “women endure violent relationships because they believe violence in a relationship with a man is normal.” Eighty-five percent of young men agreed that “a decent woman should not dress provocatively, nor be out on the streets late at night.” Such beliefs make it easier to blame male violence on the actions of women.

If this were El Salvador, maybe Rachel Morin would be blamed for being murdered by a man from El Salvador.

According to a 2018 report from the Igarapé Institute Latin America, has 8% of the world’s population, but 33% of its homicides and four countries in the region -- Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, and Venezuela -- are, home to a quarter of all the assassinations on the planet. When a heavily macho culture is combined with weak institutions, faulty justice systems and easy access to firearms, like it is in these regions, the result is lethal -- for women, children and men.”

Rachel Morin, an American victim of femicide, dared resist a machismo man, and as a result, she was so brutally disfigured that her wake required a closed casket.

A new report by international human rights organization Equality Now reveals how “rape laws across the Americas are insufficient, inconsistent, and not systematically enforced”:

The problem is exacerbated by harmful gender stereotypes that blame victims, normalize sexual violence, and fuel widespread underreporting of cases. Meanwhile, perpetrators escape punishment due to gaps in protection, loopholes in the law, shortfalls in implementation, and wholesale failure of the criminal justice system to adequately process cases of sexual violence.

Thus, America’s politicized justice system broadcasts a similar message to those who have broken our laws without ramification. Could lack of consequence be the reason illegal male perpetrators feel free to impose on American women the ruthless cultural norm that is overlooked in the countries they flee?

In February 2024, after peeping through the apartment window of two women at the University of Georgia, 26-year-old Jose Antonio Ibarra was distracted by Augusta University College nursing student Laken Riley, who was venturing out for a morning run. Before strangling her to death, the Venezuelan illegal stalked, kidnapped, and attempted to rape Laken. Then, like Rachel Morin, Laken’s head was smashed in with a rock, and her body was discarded in the woods.

After enjoying a leisurely dinner in Houston, two clean-cut Venezuelan roommates, Johan Jose Martinez-Rangel, 22, and Franklin Jose Peña Ramos, 26, approached and asked for directions from 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray. After walking to a 7-Eleven, Jocelyn was ushered under a bridge where her hands were bound together, and she was terrorized and raped for two hours before being strangled and dumped naked into a shallow bayou. Jocelyn’s body was found by a woman on a daily walk who thought she saw a mannequin before realizing she was looking at a human corpse.

That same day, Venezuelan migrant Renzo Mendoza Montes allegedly sexually abused a 14-year-old in Virginia.

Addressing the problem of femicide in Honduras, UN resident coordinator Alice Shackelford said, "Men believe they have the right to women's bodies, thoughts and behavior -- and they are taking their lives.”

In February, a Honduran illegal in Louisiana allegedly raped a 14-year-old girl at knifepoint.

An unlawful migrant from Ecuador, Christian Geovanny Inga-Landi, likely camps for free in Manhattan’s Roosevelt Hotel. Much like doting father Victor Martinez Hernandez, Inga-Landi came to America looking for a better life for himself and the three-year-old child he dragged across the U.S. border. Wielding a machete while out riding a bicycle, Christian approached a 13-year-old boy and girl, forced them into a secluded area of a popular park, tied their wrists together, and proceeded to tape himself raping the girl in broad daylight. Then Inga-Landi stole the two victim’s cell phones and ran off. Besides a domestic abuse charge in Texas, this “newcomer,” as Obama likes to call illegals, now faces charges ranging from rape, sex abuse, endangering the welfare of a child, and kidnapping.

Mexican illegal Eduardo Sarabia allegedly kidnapped and raping two women in a white van outfitted to be a “rape dungeon on wheels.” Rape has always been a tactic of war. Now, foreign military-age men are waging war on American women and girls. Maybe in addition to housing, food, medical care, and blank mail-in ballots, the Biden Administration could meet needs while saving lives by regularly providing illegal alien males with free escort service.

Dead women discarded like trash is a commonplace sight in machismo countries like Honduras, Venezuela, El Salvador, Mexico, and Brazil -- thanks to left-wing policies that endanger innocent citizens we’re seeing the cadavers of dead women and girls lying in plain sight right here in America.

