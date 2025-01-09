What was different this time?

The 2024 general election was certainly different from the last two! In 2020, Joe Biden did a lot of campaigning over the internet from his home. He wasn’t seen in public a great deal, and when he was, he barely drew a crowd. Nevertheless he won that election with more votes than Barack Hussein Obama got in 2008.

On the other hand, Donald Trump held frequent rallies and appearances, commonly attracting tens of thousands of participants. I’ve often said that there were probably more people waiting in line to use the restrooms at a Trump’s rally than the total number of attendees at a Biden rally.

In 2016, the Democrats nominated someone who was probably the most unlikable and least qualified woman ever to run for POTUS. That record was broken in this election, when Kamala Harris threw her hat into the ring.

In the 2020 election, the Democrats carried out what could be construed as a coup d’état against Donald Trump, while in the 2024 election they carried out a coup against their own candidate, replacing him with someone less intelligent and less coherent.

Besides the obvious differences in candidates Trump, Clinton, Biden and Harris in the last three elections, there were other, more significant differences in how the elections themselves were run.

Republican voters in general and the GOP in particular learned some hard lessons from the debacle of the 2020 election. One school of thought holds that the Republican loss in 2020 may have actually done the country more good than harm. For one thing, Republican voters were more carefully observing voting protocols in 2024. The RNC deployed over 100,000 volunteers and attorneys across the battleground states to ensure transparency and fairness in the 2024 elections. Republican poll-watchers observed the ballot-counting process and were ready to report irregularities.

There were many such irregularities in the 2020 election. The Arizona Senate, for example, conducted a study that found an estimated 200,000 Maricopa County ballots with mismatched signatures. In Wisconsin, the state Supreme Court ruled that tens of thousands of absentee voters were illegally permitted to skip voter ID checks by claiming they were “indefinitely confined” by the pandemic. I have yet to hear of any such irregularities this time around.

Independent media sources played a much larger role in this election than in the last two. For one thing, the legacy media (ABC, CBS, NBC, MSNBC, CNN, et al.) buried the Hunter Biden laptop story, which almost 8 out of 10 Americans said changed the 2020 election.

There were no reports in 2024 of Detroit poll workers ejecting Republican poll-watchers or covering their windows with paper. Federalist co-founder Sean Davis commented on those incidents by saying, “Democracy Dies In Darkness.* *Unless the darkness is required to allow Democrats to ‘count’ ‘votes’ in secret to prevent any oversight or accountability or due process, in which case Democracy Requires Darkness.”

Evidently, poll workers were more diligent in ensuring the proper chain of custody of ballots in 2024. DeKalb County, Georgia had some real problems with that in the 2020 election: 43,000 absentee ballots in violation of the chain of custody rule.

In another incident, a driver for the USPS alleged that he had transported 26 containers called “gaylords” holding completed mail-in ballots from Bethpage, N.Y. to Harrisburg, Pa. on October 21, 2020. Are completed mail-in ballots normally transported across state lines? I had always thought a U.S. presidential election was in reality 50 state-level elections, with each state collecting and counting its own ballots.

In the run-up to the 2024 election, Donald Trump wasn’t accused of having Russian prostitutes urinate on a bed once slept on by Barack Hussein Obama. There were also no accusations of a secret computer server in Trump Tower communicating with Moscow.

Finally, Kamala Harris, maybe for the first time in her professional career, actually did her job properly, certifying the electoral count. There was no riot at the Capitol; no pipe bombs were planted at the DNC headquarters; Capitol Police officer Michael Byrd didn’t shoot a 5’-tall, 120-lb unarmed woman in the neck; and so far, I haven’t seen any reports of 75-year-old grandmothers and face-painted shamans wearing furry horned helmets wandering around the Capitol building.

Maybe things are getting back to normal.

Image via Picryl.