Trump in, Jorge and Jim out

Who would have believed this a few years ago? First, President Trump is back in the White House and more popular than ever. Jim Acosta and Jorge Ramos, a couple of his most severe critics, are looking for work.

A bit ago, we learned that Jorge Ramos left Univision:

Univision news anchor Jorge Ramos, best known as a longtime co-host of "Noticiero Univision," is leaving the network after a 40-year tenure. Ramos and Univision’s parent company TelevisaUnivision announced the newscaster’s exit, set for after the 2024 U.S. presidential election, in a press release Monday. "This is not a farewell. I will continue anchoring 'Noticiero Univision' until December, and afterwards I will share my professional plan," Ramos, 66, said in a statement. "I am deeply grateful for these four decades at Univision and very proud to be part of a team that has established strong leadership over the years." While Ramos did not disclose the reason for his exit, the TV journalist and Univision "mutually agreed" to not renew his contract.

Okay. Good luck to Jorge. I hear that it was about money. Could it also be that Univision wants a different face reading the news after changing voting patterns among Hispanics?

And now Jim Acosta is looking for work too. This is the story:

CNN anchor Jim Acosta is reportedly leaving the network after he was officially pulled from its programming schedule. The Status newsletter reported Monday that Acosta was expected to leave CNN after it was announced last week that his 10 a.m. ET program was being replaced with "The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer and Pamela Brown" in the network’s latest reshuffling. The newsletter previously reported that Acosta was pitched by CNN CEO Mark Thompson to move him from his one-hour slot at 10 a.m. ET to a two-hour slot beginning at midnight, a far less distinguished place in the lineup.

No midnight special for Jim? Doesn't he know that the midnight shift is prime time in Hawaii and the islands in the middle of the Pacific?

Honestly, I wish these two men well and I hope that they can find whatever they are looking for. At the same time, they are examples of how the media got so wrapped up with attacking Trump that they destroyed themselves.

The public saw through the media bias and eventually clicked off. In the case of Ramos, it was being an immigration activist dressed up a journalist. In the case of Acosta, it was thinking that people hated Trump as much as he does.

So goodbye, caballeros!

