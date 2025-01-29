As Dems engage in performative weeping, illegal immigration’s real victims celebrate the round-ups

My real-me Facebook page, where I have Democrat friends I met growing up and living in the San Francisco Bay Area, is awash in posts about the horrors of Trump’s round-ups. The foul Holocaust cosplay is on full display, with people advising each other how to hide illegal aliens as if they’re saving them from the Holocaust.

We’ve also all seen Selena Gomez’s now-deleted and very badly acted grief for “her people.” In truth, every one of these leftists has long turned a blind eye to the real victims: The people whose lives violent illegal aliens destroyed. It turns out these people, most of whom are minorities themselves, are celebrating.

The Air Force’s decision to erase the Tuskegee Airman in response to Trump’s order to remove DEI institutions from the American military introduced me to a phrase I’d never heard before but loved instantly: “malicious compliance.” That means to comply with the letter of the law or regulation, but to do so in a way that totally violates the spirit.

As I look at the performative grief over illegal aliens, it struck me that we can coin a new term for that, too: “malicious altruism.” This is the kind of behavior that looks loving and generous, but that is, instead, terribly destructive—and, importantly, the actors know or should know that the harm flowing from their supposed altruism is infinitely greater than the purported benefits. Even as these malicious people weep for a favored victim group, they know or should know that their acts will cause terrible harm to a much larger—and more deserving—cohort of people.

Keeping that principle in mind, malicious altruism is the only way to describe the Democrats’ outrage that Trump is finally deporting truly vile criminals who have been terrorizing not the nice neighborhoods in which my lefty acquaintances live but minority neighborhoods. It turns out that the left’s ostensibly beloved minorities are not on board with having their neighborhoods flooded with murderers, rapists, pedophiles, drug cartel members, and Satan worshippers.

As just one example, in New York City, minorities who are American citizens or legal immigrants are cheering on the ICE raids:

New York City residents in Hispanic and black communities that supported President Trump in huge numbers in the 2024 election hailed Tuesday’s local immigration raids that nabbed scores of suspected heinous criminals. Starting in the Bronx — where Trump’s support surged 35% between 2020 and 2024 — heavily armed federal immigration agents stormed through the city, targeting migrants with warrants for murder, kidnapping and other heinous crimes, police sources told The Post. Among those arrested was Anderson Zambrano-Pacheco, 25, an alleged ringleader of the notorious Venezuelan prison gang Tren de Aragua whom immigration officers took into custody at an Ogden Avenue apartment in the Bronx. “Oh, thank God they got him,” said a resident who lives near the complex, visibly relieved that the violent thug was taken off the streets. Elsewhere in the borough, locals expressed similar sentiments.

One of the worst things about collectivism is that, once having labeled people, it assumes that they are all identical in thought and deed. I saw this when the Democrats forced Obamacare on America. The middle- and upper-middle-class solons behind the idea insisted that it would make the poorest of the poor happy.

In fact, I happened to know that it wouldn’t. I have an acquaintance who, through poor life choices, is among the poorest of the poor. She was happy to get cheap insurance, but she was alone in this. All her friends viewed $25-50 monthly insurance payments as a burden because they’d been getting top-of-the-line free healthcare simply by showing up at the ER...something they, and many others, continue to do. Their goals and values were not what Democrats assumed they were. They felt the $50 was better spent on pot and booze.

In the same way, leftists assume that every non-white person in America loves illegal immigration. They ignore the fact that what people who are not criminals really love is living in safe communities. It’s true that America may have to grapple with the need for more legal farm workers (although even Snopes concedes current problems in the fields are not as severe as activists claim), but it’s clear that the people in the trenches, the ones living with illegal aliens who are making the communities unsafe and unaffordable, are happy to see them gone.