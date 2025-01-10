The farce of multiculturalism

Recently, Elon Musk reignited a controversy by criticizing the U.K. government’s handling of rape gangs. Musk has accused Prime Minister Keir Starmer of complicity in these crimes, suggesting that he should resign and face charges for his role during that period. Unfortunately, this is not isolated to the U.K. but is a broader epidemic that has been plaguing European nations for over a decade. It is the direct result of wholesale adoption of multiculturalism — at any cost.

How debased has society become when, arguably, the vilest of crimes are deemed less important than maintaining a false narrative about an entire group of offenders? What do progressives gain from this blatant disregard for facts? Sadly, the answer appears to be nothing more than not wanting to be wrong.

The political left in the United States and Europe has entered a sick covenant with political correctness, and the effects are becoming blatantly septic.

This behavior should come as no surprise. My fellow veterans who served in Afghanistan are aware of the ancient Afghan tradition of bacha bazi — literally translated “playing with boys.” We all witnessed the little “chai boys” with dyed hair and eye makeup, who would politely serve you tea and then go sit on the laps of their handlers, to be displayed as a status symbol.

Yet none of this moves the left’s position. On the contrary, leftists have been telling Western women to dress more modestly to accommodate the culture of the migrants.

An American Special Forces soldier was discharged from the Army for standing up to a “brutal child rapist.” The Special Forces motto is “de oppresso liber” — to free the oppressed. Unfortunately, Sergeant 1st Class Charles Martland learned the hard way that children being raped in Afghanistan doesn’t fall into the “oppressed” category. Abused children are less important than our partnership with degenerate allies.

For decades, leftist leaders have been promoting multiculturalism, and Western societies have slowly accepted the idea of their countries becoming more pluralistic. The reality, however, has been a continued demand from Western governments, that their citizens continue to surrender their culture to accommodate the transplanted one, despite the obvious fact that most Muslim migrants have zero desire to Westernize their culture. The easiest solution, therefore, is to expect empathetic Westerners to be more indulgent and accepting.

How much must Western nations compromise? What would capitulation look like?

Should women’s rights be the first to suffer? Should Western women dress more modestly and avoid going out alone due to the obvious clash of civilizations? Should Western societies double down on limiting free speech — something that has become popular among leftist politicians, as well as the U.K. police commissioner? Should female genital mutilation be normalized? Can Western morality ever be twisted enough to accept the Afghan tradition of bacha bazi?

It would be wise to consider the statements made by German ex-chancellor Angela Merkel. In December of 2015, after more than one million refugees flooded into Germany, she stated, “Those who found refuge and protection with us must obey our laws, values and traditions. And to understand us, they must learn the German language. It remains true that multiculturalism leads to parallel societies, and multiculturalism, therefore, remains a lie.”

At the very least, we should view the migrant turmoil in Europe as a signpost for what the United States can expect from mass immigration from Islamic cultures. In 2015, Barack Obama gave a speech where he referred to the influx of Syrian refugees as a modern-day reverse hijra. He referred to the mass immigration as reminiscent of the Mayflower Pilgrims and stated that Americans are not afraid of widows and orphans. On the contrary, as the recent controversy in the U.K. has demonstrated, it is out of fear for our widows and orphans that open border policies are being challenged.

There has been a steady chipping away on the left’s reckless pursuit of open borders and mass migration, but a complete demolition and overhaul may be approaching sooner than anyone could have predicted.

How ironic that the impetus for change will likely result from one of the left’s sacred cows: multiculturalism.

Anthony is a nine-year veteran of the United States Army Special Forces. He holds an M.A. in Strategic Security Studies from National Defense University’s College of International Security Affairs with a concentration in Irregular Warfare and an MSN from Seattle University. When he’s not working as a nurse practitioner in a local urgent care, he raises cattle on his 30-acre ranch in Central Oregon. Follow on X @exceptionism.

Image: tomaszmichalkania via Pixabay, Pixabay License.